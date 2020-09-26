MONTREAL -- Quebec public health authorities announced Saturday that 698 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

In the past two days, officials have reported 1,335 new cases in Quebec, and the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic has surged to 71,005.

The Island of Montreal had the highest increase in new cases with 272 (32,564 total).

The Quebec City region reported 106 new cases (3,589 total), Monteregie increased by 99 (10,380 total), Laval reported 50 new cases (6,881 total), and Chaudiere-Appalaches reported an increase of 45 (1,143 total)

Officials announced that no new deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, but seven deaths occured between Sept. 9-24. The total number of people who have died due to the disease since the start of the pandemic is now 5,821.

Two deaths were reported in the Quebec City and in the Gaspe-Magdalen Islands regions, one death was reported in Laval, the Laurentians and Chaudiere-Appalaches.