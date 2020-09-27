MONTREAL -- Quebec public health authorities announced Sunday that 896 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

It is the highest daily increase since May 6 when 1,036 new cases were reported.

During the same period, Quebec reported two deaths in addition to two more deaths reported between Sept. 20-25.

The total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Quebec since the start of the pandemic is now 71,901, and 5,825 people have died due to the disease since the start of the pandemic.

Two deaths were reported in Chaudiere-Appalaches and two in the Lower Laurentians.

There was one fewer patient receiving treatment for COVID-19 in Quebec's hospitals Sunday and the total number of hospitalizations is now 216. Of those receiving care, four fewer people are in the intensive care ward for a total of 41.

Quebec reported that 469 more people have recovered from the disease for a total of 61,129, which is 85 per cent of the total confirmed cases.

Health-care professionals analyzed 27,380 samples Sept. 25. (Quebec releases its testing data from two days prior to its daily updates).