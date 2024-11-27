MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Boeing plane makes emergency landing at Montreal's Mirabel airport after landing gear malfunction

    A Boeing 737-400 on the runway at Mirabel airport after experiencing a landing gear malfunction on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024. (Source: Facebook/Isaac Hanson) A Boeing 737-400 on the runway at Mirabel airport after experiencing a landing gear malfunction on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024. (Source: Facebook/Isaac Hanson)
    No injuries were reported after a Boeing 737 was forced to divert to Mirabel airport after the aircraft experienced a technical issue with the landing gear.

    According to the Transportation Safety Board (TSB), the plane landed "with one main landing gear up."

    A photo of the plane posted on social media appears to show the plane on the runway titled on its left side, with the engine resting on the ground.

    The NRL 662 flight departed Quebec City at 10:50 a.m. en route to Wabush airport in Newfoundland and Labrador and was operated by charter airline Nolinor. The company said in a statement that all 87 passengers and crew were safe and that emergency crews brought the situation under control.

    "An investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the incident. We are fully cooperating with the relevant authorities," the statement reads.

    A spokesperson for the airport told CTV News that the incident happened at around 11:30 a.m. Airport firefighters and airport patrol responded to the runway to carry out an evacuation.

    "The runway is currently closed and airport operations are suspended at YMX until it reopens," Eric Forest wrote in an email shortly before 3:30 p.m.

    The TSB said it is gathering information as it investigates the incident and did not have any further details.

