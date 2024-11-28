MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Suzuki scores in OT to give the Canadiens a 4-3 victory over the Blue Jackets

    Montreal Canadiens forward Cole Caufield, left, controls the puck in front of Columbus Blue Jackets defenceman Zachary Aston-Reese during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon) Montreal Canadiens forward Cole Caufield, left, controls the puck in front of Columbus Blue Jackets defenceman Zachary Aston-Reese during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
    Share

    Nick Suzuki scored 44 seconds into overtime and the Montreal Canadiens beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-3 on Wednesday night, snapping a two-game skid.

    Juraj Slafkovsky had a goal and an assist, Cole Caufield added a power-play goal and Emil Heineman also scored.

    Cayden Primeau made 21 saves for Montreal (8-11-3).

    Mathieu Olivier and Yegor Chinakhov scored for Columbus (9-9-3).

    Zach Werenski had a Gordie Howe hat trick with a goal, an assist and a fight.

    Elvis Merzlikins made 19 saves.

    Takeaways

    Canadiens: Despite playing the second game of a back-to-back on the road, the Canadiens skated hard and rallied when they needed to before securing the win in overtime.

    Blue Jackets: Columbus squandered the lead twice as its three-game win streak ended.

    Key moment: Kent Johnson lost an edge while skating up the ice in overtime, leading to an odd-man rush.

    Suzuki then buried his own rebound for the winning goal.

    Key stat: Werenski’s assist on Olivier’s goal was his eighth in six games, tying Bryan Berard for the longest streak by a Blue Jackets defenceman.

    Werenski leads the team with 21 points (six goals, 15 assists).

    His 21 points in 21 games rank third among NHL defencemen this season.

    Up next: The Canadiens visit the New York Rangers on Saturday afternoon, while the Blue Jackets host Calgary on Friday afternoon. 

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News