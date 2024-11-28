Suzuki scores in OT to give the Canadiens a 4-3 victory over the Blue Jackets

Nick Suzuki scored 44 seconds into overtime and the Montreal Canadiens beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-3 on Wednesday night, snapping a two-game skid.

Juraj Slafkovsky had a goal and an assist, Cole Caufield added a power-play goal and Emil Heineman also scored.

Cayden Primeau made 21 saves for Montreal (8-11-3).

Mathieu Olivier and Yegor Chinakhov scored for Columbus (9-9-3).

Zach Werenski had a Gordie Howe hat trick with a goal, an assist and a fight.

Elvis Merzlikins made 19 saves.

Takeaways

Canadiens: Despite playing the second game of a back-to-back on the road, the Canadiens skated hard and rallied when they needed to before securing the win in overtime.

Blue Jackets: Columbus squandered the lead twice as its three-game win streak ended.

Key moment: Kent Johnson lost an edge while skating up the ice in overtime, leading to an odd-man rush.

Suzuki then buried his own rebound for the winning goal.

Key stat: Werenski’s assist on Olivier’s goal was his eighth in six games, tying Bryan Berard for the longest streak by a Blue Jackets defenceman.

Werenski leads the team with 21 points (six goals, 15 assists).

His 21 points in 21 games rank third among NHL defencemen this season.

Up next: The Canadiens visit the New York Rangers on Saturday afternoon, while the Blue Jackets host Calgary on Friday afternoon.