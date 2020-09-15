Full coverage of COVID-19 in Quebec
A teacher wearing protective equipment greets her students in the school yard at the Philippe-Labarre Elementary School in Montreal, on Thursday, August 27, 2020. Thousands of Quebec students return to class in the shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
QUEBEC CITY -- There are now 489 Quebec schools that have reported at least one confirmed case of COVID-19 since the start of the school year, according to the latest government data.
The figures published by the education ministry concern pre-school, elementary, high schools both in the public and private sectors -- and for the first time, vocational and adult education centres.
The number of diagnosed infections among students and staff now stands at 1,163 total, with 722 active cases -- 594 of which are in the public sector and 128 in private education.
The vast majority of cases so far have been in the public sector with 977 of the cumulative total, while there have been 186 cases in the private sector. Since the beginning of the school year, 931 students have been diagnosed with COVID-19, and 232 teachers.
There have been 427 class closures since the start of the school year, the ministry reported, counting 364 in public schools and 63 in private schools.
Quebec reported in its latest update that 441 students and staff have recovered from COVID-19 and returned to school.