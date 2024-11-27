MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Montreal North under boil-water advisory

    water advisory
    A precautionary boil-water advisory was issued for the entire Montreal North borough due to a cut in water supply and a drop in water pressure.

    Residents are urged to boil their water for at least once minute before drinking it or using it to brush their teeth. Unboiled water is fine for hygiene and other domestic purposes.

    A return-to-normal notice will be issued once the situation is resolved. 

    A map showing the areas affected by the advisory is available here.

