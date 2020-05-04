MONTREAL -- The reopening of businesses in the Montreal area, which was scheduled to begin May 11, has been pushed back to May 18, Quebec Premier Francois Legault announced Monday.

Legault cited the high number of hospitalizations related to COVID-19 in the Montreal area as one of the reasons for pushing back the gradual business reopenings there.

Businesses in the rest of Quebec started reopening Monday.

There are now 2,280 people who have died of COVID-19 in Quebec, health authorities announced Monday, as confirmed cases in the province reached 32,623.

That’s up 75 from the 2,205 deaths reported Sunday; COVID-19 cases in Quebec rose 758 from the 31,865 announced a day earlier.

Of the newly reported deaths, 72 were in Quebec's long-term care facilities for seniors (CHSLDs), which have been hit hard by COVID-19.

There are 1,772 people being treated for COVID-19 in Quebec hospitals as of Monday, up 18 from the 1,754 reported Sunday. Of those in a hospital, 218 are in intensive care, unchanged from the number reported 24 hours earlier.

There are 826 people waiting for COVID-19 test results in Quebec as of Monxday, down two from the 824 reported Sunday.

The number of people in Quebec who have recovered from COVID-19 as of Monday was 7,578, up 320 from the 7,258 recoveries reported a day earlier.

Legault, Health Minister Danielle McCann and Horacio Arruda, the province’s national director of public health, are providing Quebec’s daily COVID-19 update from Quebec City.

*WATCH THE UPDATE LIVE ABOVE*

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.