MONTREAL -- There are now 2,398 people who have died of COVID-19 in Quebec, health authorities announced Tuesday, as confirmed cases in the province reached 33,417.

That’s up 118 from the 2,280 deaths reported Monday; COVID-19 cases in Quebec rose 794 from the 32,623 announced a day earlier.

There are 1,821 people being treated for COVID-19 in Quebec hospitals as of Tuesday, up 49 from the 1,772 reported Monday. Of those in a hospital, 218 are in intensive care, unchanged from the number reported 24 hours earlier.

There are 714 people waiting for COVID-19 test results in Quebec as of Tuesday, down 112 from the 826 reported Monday.

The number of people in Quebec who have recovered from COVID-19 as of Tuesday was 7,923 up 345 from the 7,578 recoveries reported a day earlier.

Quebec Premier Francois Legault, Seniors Minister Marguerite Blais and Horacio Arruda, the province’s national director of public health, are providing Quebec’s daily COVID-19 update from Quebec City.

With 16,691 cases, the Montreal area remains the hardest hit by COVID-19 in Quebec; you can see a regional breakdown of COVID-19 in the province here.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.