MONTREAL -- Quebec public health authorities reported Wednesday that 132 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

No one died due to the disease in the same period, but officials reported one person died between Aug. 26-31, and one person died before Aug. 26. One of those deaths was reported in Montreal and one in Monteregie.

The total number of deaths linked to the novel coronavirus is now 5,764. The total number of positive cases in the province since the start of the pandemic is now 62,746.

There were 32 new cases reported on the Island of Montreal (29,895 total), 23 new cases in the Quebec City region (2,116 total), 15 in Mauricie-et-Centre-du-Quebec (2,149 total) and Laval (6,322 total), 12 in Lanaudiere (4,867 total) and the Lower Laurentians (4,255 total), and 10 in Monteregie (9,348 total).