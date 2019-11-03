MONTREAL -- Quebec City officials are reminding residents without power that service centres are open for those wanting to warm up, connect their phones and use other available services while power is being restored.

Vous n’avez plus d’électricité? Communiquez avec parents et amis! Néanmoins, pour votre sécurité et votre bien-être, 3 centres de services aux sinistrés sont ouverts. Venez vous réchauffer et avoir accès aux services essentiels. Pour les adresses : https://t.co/ppAGJsHVxk pic.twitter.com/eoQ9q5CS2h — Ville de Québec (@villequebec) 1 novembre 2019

Snacks and drinks are available at the following locations:

Lucien-Borne Community Center (100 Sainte-Foy Road);

Noel-Brulart Community Center (1229, avenue du Chanoine-Morel);

Francois-Borgia Gymnasium (7700 3rd Avenue East).

The city is monitoring water levels, which remain stable. At 8:30 a.m. Sunday, around 6,000 homes remained without power in the city.

Almost all traffic lights have been restored, according to the city, which is reminding motorists to stop completely at intersections where traffic lights are out.

Details regarding closures can be found on the city's website in addition to other safety tips.