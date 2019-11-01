QUEBEC CITY -- Two tractor-trailers overturned in separate incident on a bridge in Quebec City on Friday afternoon as strong wind gusts swept through the province.

The truck overturned hours apart on the Pierre Laporte Bridge between Quebec City and Levis as a result of winds reaching as fast as 100 kilometres per hour.

The longest suspension bridge in Canada, the trucks fell on their sides, blocking traffic.

An image of one of the overturned trucks was posted by Transports Quebec spokesperson Guillaume Paradis, who said he's worked at the agency since 2011 and has never seen anything like it.

Paradis cautioned drivers to avoid the area.