MONTREAL -- The Quebec government is allowing the gradual resumption of in vitro fertilization (IVF) services, according to a statement from Minister of Health and Social Services Danielle McCann Friday.

Diagnostic exams may resume next week, but it will take another week, that of May 25, to resume laboratory diagnostic services and ovarian stimulation schedules for in vitro fertilization.

The minister warned, however, that the conditions issued by public health must be respected both for the protection of staff and that of users.

“Given the current state of the pandemic, and given our deeper knowledge of the risks associated with COVID-19, we are able to resume certain activities starting May 18,” said McCann. “We want to respond as quickly as possible and fairly to the needs of people who must use these treatments to realize their desire to start a family.”

As for other specialized services, such as ovarian drilling or freezing of embryos, these can resume during the week of June 8.

Ovarian stimulation services other than IVF - intrauterine insemination, frozen embryo transfer and fresh embryo transfer - may resume from June 22.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 16, 2020.