PQ suspends candidate for controversial anti-Muslim remarks

The Parti Québécois (PQ) is suspending a candidate because of his comments about women who wear the veil and the Muslim religion.

Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon suspended the PQ candidate in Rousseau, Pierre Vanier. He is waiting to speak with him before making a final decision on his candidacy but has disassociated himself from his comments.

In a series of social media posts made in 2015 and 2016, the PQ candidate in Rousseau, Pierre Vanier, questioned the intelligence of women who wear the veil and accused Muslims of "killing democracy." The comments resurfaced in a "Journal de Montréal" piece.

"Give a hammer to a sovereignist, he will build a country," he wrote in June 2015. "Give a hammer to a Muslim, he will kill democracy."

In January 2016, he lashed out at women who wear the veil.

"Why do Western women choose to drape themselves in these accoutrements? As one of my colleagues said: they're missing out on a 15-minute undercooked noggin."

THIRD CANDIDATE CRITICIZED FOR MAKING CONTROVERSIAL COMMENTS

Earlier this week, St-Pierre Plamondon had to explain himself on the comments of two candidates on the Muslim religion.

Sainte-Rose, Laval candidate Lyne Jubinville, criticized the Muslim religion in 2011 and 2016, and those comments resurfaced during the campaign.

"Why are hijabs invading more and more our public landscape?" she wrote in 2011.

The candidate clarified that she remains critical of all religions but recognizes the right of everyone to exercise their religion.

When asked his candidate's comments, St-Pierre Plamondon said that the Jubinville's statements are not Islamophobic.

"You can't put the word 'phobia' on any criticism of religions. There's no way to target the whole of her remarks as being aimed at one religion," he said.

From a feminist perspective, making a critique of religions is legitimate, he believes.

"Questioning institutionally structured religions in terms of women's rights is a critique that is necessary," said St-Pierre Plamondon

He also came to the defence of La Pinière candidate Suzanne Gagnon, who asked last November on social media, "Why do visible minorities resist so much when they get arrested?"

The leader said the comments were "clumsy."

He responded that she was acknowledging racial profiling.

"What she is saying is that racial profiling exists. Clearly, her intent is that she's concerned about the injuries suffered when people among visible minorities are arrested," said St-Pierre Plamondon.