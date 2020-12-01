MONTREAL -- Montreal police are warning people to be vigilant as fraud linked to online purchases grows across the city.

With an increase in online shopping has come an increase in "new tricks" to con people, the force said in a news release on Tuesday.

It singled out fraud related to debit cards, the purchasing of pets, fake iPhones and video game consoles.

DEBIT CARDS

Police have received reports from people who've been tricked into giving attackers their debit card pins over the phone, assuming that they are talking to their bank, they said.

In such cases, the victims are usually informed of "suspicious activity" on their account and are asked to follow a number of steps to cancel their cards. In other cases, they're told their bank is issuing new cards because of COVID-19 and are asked to dial their PINs on their phones.

PETS

Some online pet listings have been reported as fraudulent after people sent full payment for the animal, its vet bills and transportation costs, and never received the pet.

IPHONES

Police have also received reports from people who've purchased new iPhones from individuals on the internet, police said.

In these cases the boxes the buyers are sent, which look new and sealed, contain fake versions of one of the latest iPhones.

VIDEO-GAME CONSOLES

With a lengthy lockdown comes great boredom, and some Montrealers have been looking to purchase a console online to pass the time. Some have reported putting down deposits for the new Playstation 5, but the device is never delivered.

TIPS

"If the asking price for an item is too good, beware," Montreal police said in the release. "It's probably fraud."

The police force also recommends staying away from speaking exclusively over the phone and the internet when making purchases and never sending any money without proof the item that's for sale actually exists.

As far as bank fraud is concerned, when a real representative from a bank calls, they should already have your information -- there is no need to provide it over the phone. If you are ever uncertain, police said, hang up and call the bank yourself.