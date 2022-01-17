Highway 20 eastbound is closed in Boucherville - on Montreal's South Shore - after multiple vehicles were involved in an collision.

The Surete du Quebec said the highway is closed near de Montarville Blvd. and officers are in place monitoring the situation. There is a detour in place at Exit 95.

The SQ could not provide details on whether or not anyone was injured in the crash.



In a tweet, the provincial police force warned drivers that weather conditions are making driving difficult in some areas and called on drivers to limit their travel.



"If you take the road, adjust your driving to the current conditions," the force said.





Les conditions climatiques rendent la circulation difficiles dans certains secteurs. Nous invitons les usagers de la route à limiter leurs déplacements. Si vous prenez la route, ajustez votre conduite aux conditions actuelles. Pour connaître l'état du réseau, consultez @Qc511_Mtl — Sûreté du Québec (@sureteduquebec) January 17, 2022