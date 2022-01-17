Advertisement
Multiple-vehicle pileup closes Highway 20 near Boucherville, Que.
Published Monday, January 17, 2022 1:08PM EST Last Updated Monday, January 17, 2022 1:25PM EST
Surete du Quebec
Highway 20 eastbound is closed in Boucherville - on Montreal's South Shore - after multiple vehicles were involved in an collision.
The Surete du Quebec said the highway is closed near de Montarville Blvd. and officers are in place monitoring the situation. There is a detour in place at Exit 95.
The SQ could not provide details on whether or not anyone was injured in the crash.
In a tweet, the provincial police force warned drivers that weather conditions are making driving difficult in some areas and called on drivers to limit their travel.
"If you take the road, adjust your driving to the current conditions," the force said.
-- This is a developing story. More to come.