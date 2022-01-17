Advertisement
IN PICTURES: Major winter snowstorm wallops Montreal
The first major snowstorm of the season walloped Montreal and much of southern Quebec Monday, turning the first day back at school into a snow day.
Up to 30 cm of snow is expected to fall on the metropolis as strong winds bring much of the city to a standstill.
Canada Post is even suspending its mail deliveries after issuing a red service alert at 11:20 a.m. due to the extreme weather.
Many people shared photos and videos of the storm on social media.
Like Stéphane, many Montrealers woke up to a wall of white Monday morning with visibility reduced to 400 meters by 8 a.m.
Some people braved the high winds and blowing snow...on foot.
A man pushes a stroller during a winter snowstorm in Montreal on Monday, January 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
A man delivers fliers to homes during a winter snowstorm in Montreal on Monday, January 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
A man walks past snow-covered cars during a winter snowstorm in Montreal on Monday, January 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
Others chose to head out on two wheels...
...and on four as well.
Some were thrilled to see snow blanketing the city.
Others, not so much.
In case anyone's wondering, there are 62 more days left until spring.