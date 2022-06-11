Montreal's Auger-Aliassime stunned by van Rijthoven in Libema Open semi-finals

Felix Auger-Aliassime was upset by Dutchman Tim van Rijthoven 6-3, 1-6, 7-6 (3) in the semifinals of the grass court tournament in the Libema Open on Saturday.

Auger-Aliassime, the tournament's second seed, bowed out after a two-hour, two-minute marathon.

It was his second loss in as many career matches against van Rijthoven, ranked 205th in the world.

The Quebecer lost to van Rijthoven in the first round of the 2016 Canada F1 indoor tournament.

The match was hard-fought between the two tennis players. Auger-Aliassime had 16 aces to his opponent's 10 and won 83 per cent of his points on his first service point.

On the other hand, van Rijthoven was more efficient with his second serve (79 per cent), and he only gave up two breaks to the Canadian in three opportunities. Auger-Aliassime saved six of the seven break points offered to his rival.

Van Rijthoven will face the winner of the match between top-seeded Daniil Medvedev and Adrian Mannarino of France, ranked 70th in the world, in the final. The 25-year-old Dutchman is still looking for his first career ATP Tour title.