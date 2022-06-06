Quebec's Leylah Fernandez rises to No. 15 in the world; status quo for Auger-Aliassime
Quebec's Leylah Annie Fernandez has reached a career-high ranking following a run that saw her reach the quarter-finals at the French Open.
The 19-year-old from Laval moved up three spots to No. 15 in the WTA rankings released Monday. Fernandez, bothered by a foot injury, lost in three sets to Italy's Martina Trevison at the French Open.
She has been resting since then because of a stress fracture in her right foot, which will force her to miss the Wimbledon tournament. She is aiming for a return to action in early August, one week before the National Bank Open in Toronto.
In the men's draw, Felix Auger-Aliassime, who was defeated by Spain's Rafael Nadal in the round of 16 in Paris, remains at No. 9 while teammate Denis Shapovalov has dropped one spot to No. 16.
Nadal, who won his 14th French Open title and 22nd career Grand Slam trophy, moved up one spot to No. 4 while Novak Djokovic remains atop the rankings.
Nadal, who defeated Djokovic in the quarter-finals before the final, where he dominated Casper Ruud 6-3, 6-3, 6-0 on Sunday, became the oldest male player to win the singles title at Roland Garros two days after his 36th birthday -- he needs painkiller injections for a chronic left foot problem.
-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 6, 2022.
