MONTREAL -- Montreal's public health authorities announced Wednesday that 3,392 people have now died due to COVID-19 on the island since the pandemic began.

That is 16 more people than those announced Tuesday, but not all deaths occured in the past 24 hours.

Earlier, Quebec announced that seven people died in the province in the past 24 hours, and 17 occured before June 23.

Fifteen of the people who died, according to Montreal health officials, were over 70 years old, and one was between 50 and 59 years old.

Of the total deaths due to COVID-19 in Montreal, 3,091 (91 per cent) people were over 70 years old when they died.

The number of cases of coronavirus on the Island of Montreal increased to 27,327 Wednesday, which is 28 more than a day prior.

The boroughs with the highest rate of infection on the island are Montreal North with 3,035 per 100,000 people, Riviere-des-Prairies-Pointe-aux-Trembles (2,023 per 100,000), Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve (1,673 per 100,000) and Anjou (1,635 per 100,000).

The highest mortality rate is in Mont-Royal where 360 per 100,000 people have died.

The number of public retirement homes and long term care facilities in Montreal with at least one confirmed COVID-19 case is now 23.

The City of Montreal extended the state of emergency by five days Tuesday. The state of emergency was originally declared March 27 and will now extend to July 6.