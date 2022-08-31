Montreal public health warns of possible hepatitis A exposure at Ahuntsic-Cartierville bakery
Montreal public health is warning residents about possible exposure to hepatitis A at a local bakery in the city's Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough.
The public health department said in a notice on Wednesday that people who ate prepared food from the Baladi Bakery at 2485 Rue de Salaberry between Aug. 17 and 30 may have been exposed to the virus.
While the risk of transmission is low, the city is advising customers who ate food from the shop recently to take certain precautions if they are not vaccinated.
People who aren't vaccinated against hepatitis A or never had the disease are asked to call the Ahunstic CLSC at 514-384-2000 (extension 8302) to get the vaccine for free.
Visitors are also urged to watch for symptoms until Oct. 19 and to contact their doctors if they experience symptoms that include loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, fever, general discomfort, fatigue and jaundice (yellow skin and eyes).
A blood test can confirm if someone has been infected.
More information about the public health notice is available on the city's website.
