Montreal police looking for suspect vehicle after shots fired in Villeray

Residents in a neighbourhood just south of the Metropolitan Expressway in Montreal were awoken early Sunday morning to the sound of gunshots.

Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating after residents in the Francois Perrault neighbourhood called 911 around 2:45 a.m. after hearing shots fired and a vehicle leaving the scene, said SPVM spokesperson Mariane Allaire Morin.

Police responded to the Villeray St. and 6th Ave intersection of the Villeray-Saint-Michel-Parc-Extension borough and found multiple shell casings.

Police do not have any suspects, and no injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing.