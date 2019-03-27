

CTV Montreal





A preliminary hearing for Quebec media personality Eric Salvail will take place in September, a judge has determined.

Salvail’s lawyer represented him during a brief hearing Wednesday morning where it was determined Salvail will face a jury to defend the sexual harassment, sexual assault and forcible confinement charges against him.

Salvail turned himself in to police in January after a warrant was issued relating to events that occurred between April and November 1993. There is one alleged victim in the case.



The man involved came forward in television interviews this week describing how his life has been hell ever since, and saying he even attempted suicide.

Salvail has not yet entered a plea and is expected to mount an aggressive defence.

A two-day preliminary inquiry devoted to cross-examining alleged victim will be held at end of September.

Prosecutor Amelie Rivard told reporters at the Montreal courthouse that the inquiry will serve to test the evidence and determine if it’s strong enough to go to trial.

Salvail was suspended in October 2017 from his TV and radio shows following the allegations of sexual harassment and lewd activity in the workplace dating back to 2000. Days later, he stepped down as head of his TV production company and apologized for hurting others with his behaviour.