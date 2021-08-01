MONTREAL -- CF Montreal saw its halftime lead slip away Saturday as it dropped a 2-1 decision to Inter Miami.

Joaquin Torres buried a shot in the 20th minute to put Montreal (6-6-4) up 1-0 in the first half.

But Miami star Gonzalo Higuain dominated after the break, scoring on a penalty kick in the 49th minute and adding a goal from open play in the 69th.

Montreal coach Wilfried Nancy wants his group to play better with the lead.

"Sometimes, it's better not to perform a risky play for nothing when we can do a pass and eliminate many players," he said. "We created some chances and we could have scored to get a better lead earlier. We will keep working on that."

Defender Zorhan Bassong said the result was "a shame."

"We have a style of play. There are situations in which we need to get rid of the ball. But we keep respecting our principles of play," he said. "We learn from our mistakes. I'm frustrated with the loss. For me, it's a game we can't lose."

Montreal outshot Miami 10-8, with two shots on goal. Miami (3-8-3) had four shots on target.

Nick Marsman made one save for Miami and James Pantemis had two saves for Montreal.

Both teams next play Wednesday. Miami visits Orlando City and Montreal hosts Atlanta United.