Highway closures for weekend of Dec. 1
CTV Montreal
Published Friday, November 30, 2018 1:41PM EST
Last Updated Friday, November 30, 2018 1:55PM EST
This weekend will bring several road closures to Montreal.
Included in those closures are the following:
- The Ville Marie headed both east and west
- Highway 20 West between Robert Bourassa and Ste-Anne-De-Bellevue Blvd.
- Highway 15 between Sherbrooke and the Notre-Dame-de-Grace Tunnel
- Access to Decarie North from Highway 15 North will be restricted to one lane
