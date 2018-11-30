This weekend will bring several road closures to Montreal.

Included in those closures are the following:

  • The Ville Marie headed both east and west
  • Highway 20 West between Robert Bourassa and Ste-Anne-De-Bellevue Blvd.
  • Highway 15 between Sherbrooke and the Notre-Dame-de-Grace Tunnel
  • Access to Decarie North from Highway 15 North will be restricted to one lane