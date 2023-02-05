Here's who's up for Grammys from Quebec at the 65th annual awards show
Alongside music icons Adele, Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar and Lizzo, a handful of Quebec talent will be up for major awards at the 2023 Grammys.
While Arcade Fire is drawing the most attention for the controversy surrounding frontman Win Butler after multiple sexual misconduct allegations, other Quebecers are also up for awards at the 65th installment of the awards.
Quebec talent to watch:
Best Alternative Music Album:
Arcade Fire is nominated for "We."
The band won Album of the Year for the 2010 album "The Suburbs," and was nominated another 10 times, including this year.
Win Butler of Arcade Fire performs at the Coachella Music & Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on Friday, April 15, 2022, in Indio, Calif. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
Best Dance/Electronic Recording:
KAYTRANADA featuring H.E.R. is nominated for "Intimidated."
The 30-year-old DJ, producer and songwriter Louis Kevin Celestin, Kaytranada, was born in Port-au-Prince, Haiti before relocating to Saint-Hubert near Montreal.
He won the Best Dance Recording and Best Dance/Electronic Album Grammys in 2021 and was nominated in 2022.
Canadian music producer Kaytranada performs as one of the opening acts before The Weeknd in Vancouver, on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Best Music Video:
Director Xavier Dolan and producer Nancy Grant are nominated for their work on Adele's "Easy on Me" video shot in the Eastern Townships.
Dolan is from Montreal and Grant is from Petit-Matane in Bas-Saint-Laurent.
Director Xavier Dolan, right and Nancy Grant pose for photographers upon arrival at the awards ceremony for the 69th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Sunday, May 22, 2016. (AP Photo/Joel Ryan)
Best Opera Recording, Best Choral Performance, Best Classical Solo Vocal Album and Best Classical Compendium:
Conductor Yannick Nézet-Séguin is nominated for multiple awards, including one where he's competing against him self.
The Montreal-born conductor is up for "Aucoin: Eurydice" and "Blanchard: Fire Shut Up In My Bones" in the opera category and for "Verdi: Requium - The Met Remembers 9/11" in the choral category.
He is also up for "A Concert for Ukraine" in the classical compendium category and "voice of Ntaure - The Anthropocene" in the vocal album category.
The 47-year-old conductor was nominated for Grammys in 2016, 2017, 2020, and won the Best Orchestral Performance Grammy in 2022.
In this Oct. 17, 2012, file photo, the Philadelphia Orchestra rehearses with its new music director and conductor Yannick Nezet-Seguin at the Kimmel Center, in Philadelphia. A new documentary, "Yannick: An Artist’s Journey," charts the rise of Metropolitan Opera music director from a school stage to chief conductor at one of the world’s great opera houses. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media:
Stephanie Economou for Assasin's Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnorok.
Economou was born in Long Island, New York, but Assasin's Creed was developed by Ubisoft in Montreal.
