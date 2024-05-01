Fake tickets are circulating on Facebook Marketplace, warn Quebec police

Sherbrooke police (SPS) are warning the public that fake tickets to comedian Simon Leblanc's shows are circulating on Facebook Marketplace.

"The suspect placed false ads on Facebook Marketplace for the sale of tickets to comedian Simon Leblanc's shows," police said in a Facebook post. "There is an exchange of emails and messages. Subsequently, the seller asks for an Interac transfer. As soon as the money transfer is done, the seller blocks the buyer and disappears from social media."

The SPS add that similar types of scams are often used by those wanting to defraud victims.

If concerned about a transaction, police advise contacting authorities.

"We know the strategy used and everything is already under investigation," the SPS said.

For those in the Sherbrooke area, a neutral meeting area was set up in 2019 at police headquarters to be used to exchange goods.

The RCMP anti-fraud centre recommends the following when conducting transactions on Facebook Marketplace: