MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Woman killed before Montreal fire, police arrest suspect

    Share

    A 29-year-old woman has been arrested in the death of a 42-year-old woman in Montreal's Pointe-aux-Trembles district.

    According to Montreal police (SPVM), the victim's body was found in a house fire on Versailles Street near Forsyth Street.

    "Marks of violence were found on the victim," said Jean-Pierre Brabant, a spokesperson with Montreal police.

    Officers received a 911 call about the blaze at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

    The unconscious woman was found by first responders, and she was pronounced dead onsite.

    "Another woman was found with minor injuries. She was transported to hospital," said Brabant, who confirmed Wednesday morning that she has since been arrested by officers.

    He could not yet say when she is expected to appear in court.

    A security perimeter and a command post remain in place at the site of the fire.

    The homicide is considered the ninth of the year on the SPVM's territory.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Is it cold, flu or norovirus? Symptoms explained

    The highly contagious norovirus is spreading across Canada, with some symptoms overlapping with other viruses. CTVNews.ca spoke with a health expert to find out how you can tell you have norovirus, the most common form of stomach flu, and what to do if you have it.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News