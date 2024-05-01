Woman killed before Montreal fire, police arrest suspect

A 29-year-old woman has been arrested in the death of a 42-year-old woman in Montreal's Pointe-aux-Trembles district.

According to Montreal police (SPVM), the victim's body was found in a house fire on Versailles Street near Forsyth Street.

"Marks of violence were found on the victim," said Jean-Pierre Brabant, a spokesperson with Montreal police.

Officers received a 911 call about the blaze at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

The unconscious woman was found by first responders, and she was pronounced dead onsite.

"Another woman was found with minor injuries. She was transported to hospital," said Brabant, who confirmed Wednesday morning that she has since been arrested by officers.

He could not yet say when she is expected to appear in court.

A security perimeter and a command post remain in place at the site of the fire.

The homicide is considered the ninth of the year on the SPVM's territory.