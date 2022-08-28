Arcade Fire frontman Win Butler calls multiple sexual assault allegations false

Arcade Fire frontman Win Butler is denying accusations of sexual misconduct made against him by multiple people.

Numerous people told the online music publication Pitchfork that Butler's reputation in public is very different from when he staps offstage. Three women, the Pitchfork article writes, said Butler had sexual interactions with them that were inappropriate given the singer's age, power as a music celebrity and the context. All the women were between 18 and 23 at the start of their interactions with Butler between 2016 and 2020 when Butler was between 36 and 39.

A fourth gender-fluid person said Butler assaulted them twice in 2015 when they were 21 (Butler was 34). Once in a car, and once at their apartment "despite text messages admonishing him not to come."

Butler admitted to having "consensual relationships outside of marriage" to wife and bandmate Régine Chassagne from Montreal. In the statement, he admits to having relationships with the four people.

"Most importantly, every single one of these interactions has been mutual and always between consenting adults. It is deeply revisionist, and frankly just wrong, for anyone to suggest otherwise," he wrote. "I have never touched a woman against her will, and any implication that I have is simply false. I vehemently deny any suggestion that I forced myself on a woman or demanded sexual favours. That simply, and unequivocally, never happened."

In the statement that Butler called Chassagne his "soulmate" but that "it has been difficult to balance being the father, husband, and bandmate I want to be."

He writes about struggling with mental health issues and that he started drinking heavily in his 30s after the couple experienced a miscarriage.

"None of this is intended to excuse my behaviour, but I do want to give some context and share what was happening in my life around this time," he wrote. "I no longer recognized myself or the person I had become."