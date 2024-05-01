The average tax refund in Quebec is $1,600 (and most people are getting a refund)

Electronic filing of provincial income tax returns remains popular with Quebecers once again this year. More than 92 per cent of returns were filed online.

These are findings of Revenu Québec's assessment of the tax season for individuals. As of April 30, the agency reports having received 6,165,000 tax returns.

The agency also reports that 71 per cent of those who have filed their 2023 tax returns to date have received a refund, while 22 per cent have a tax balance to pay. The average refund is $1,624.

For both the federal and Quebec governments, the last day to file tax returns without penalty or interest was April 30. Only self-employed individuals and their spouses still have until June 17, but the deadline for paying a balance due remained April 30. Interest may apply after this date.



- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on May 1, 2024.