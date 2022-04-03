Grammys: Montreal's Yannick Nezet-Seguin scores best orchestral performance

Montreal conductor Yannick Nezet-Seguin was among multiple Canadian Grammy winners on Sunday, bringing home the award for best orchestral performance.

The Philadelphia Orchestra director was awarded as conductor of “Price: Symphonies Nos. 1 & 3,” an album containing the works of 20th century African-American composer Florence Price.

Alongside his win for best orchestral performance, Nezet-Seguin was also nominated for best opera recording and best classical solo vocal album.

Although Nezet-Seguin did not accept his award in person, he took to Instagram to celebrate the news.

“MY FIRST GRAMMY!!!!” he wrote, extending a congratulations to fellow nominees.

The Quebec-native is currently in his 10th season as music director of The Philadelphia Orchestra, and has also served as director of New York’s Metropolitan Opera.