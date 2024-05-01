Montreal May Day march draws attention to cost of living crisis, gains made in public sector strikes
Nearly 1,000 people gathered in Saint-Michel Wednesday to mark the International Workers' Day, also known as May Day.
The large crowd converged on François-Perrault Park during the afternoon as workers delivered speeches and held banners that said "united to make our voices heard."
Workers were celebrating some of the gains public sector workers gained this year in their negotiations with the government. But they say there's a lot more work to do to address some key issues facing workers, such as climate change and the housing crisis — issues that are not necessarily related to working conditions, but affect them directly. The rising cost of living was also a concern shared by many of them, saying their wages are not keeping up with inflation.
Workers march for the International Workers' Day in Montreal on Wednesday, May 1, 2024. (Matt Gilmour/CTV News)
Minimum wage in Quebec went up Wednesday by 50 cents to $15.75 an hour. But workers told CTV News that that's not good enough for people living in precarious situations.
They said it was important for them to come out and show their solidarity.
"The common front shows us that [being united] can bring some very good advancements in our collective agreement but the fight continues for some of our colleagues. And also there's many other issues in society that needs to be addressed," said Ariane Beauchemin-Pépin, the provincial APTS representative at Centre universitaire de santé mcgill (CUSM).
"What we see on the field — all the organizations, the unions — the cost of [living] is more and more expensive every month and it's kind of hard not to live paycheque by paycheque," said Vincent Chevarie, who's responsible for political affairs and communications at Au bas de l'échelle (ABE), an education and advocacy group that supports non-unionized workers throughout Quebec.
The group was slated to march down Jean-Talon Street toward the Jean-Talon hospital.
Pepper spray deployed in separate May Day protest
A few hours later, a separate group led a march through downtown Montreal, prompting a heavy police response.
Police said the "anti-capitalist demonstration" started near Phillips Square around 7:30 p.m. They set off several smoke bombs and threw traffic cones, garbage cans, signs and other objects into the street to obstruct the police officers who were following them.
Around 8 p.m., the group "committed acts of mischief on businesses" and "armed assault" on some police officers., prompting them to start dispersing the crowd and deploying pepper spray on the protesters.
As of 9 p.m., the police's dispersal operation had ended without any arrests.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Liberal MP says she's leaving politics over disrespectful dialogue, threats, misogyny
Liberal MP Pam Damoff says she won't run again in the next federal election, saying she has experienced misogyny, disrespectful dialogue in politics and threats to her life.
Concerns about plexiglass prompt inspections at some Loblaws locations in Ottawa
Inspections are underway at more than one Loblaws location in Ottawa after complaints were filed about tall plexiglass barriers.
Federal employees will be required to spend 3 days a week in the office
Starting in September, public servants in the core public administration will be required to work in the office a minimum of three days a week. The Treasury Board Secretariat says executives will need to be in the office four days per week.
OPP officer said 'someone's going to get hurt' before wrong-way Hwy. 401 crash
As multiple Durham police cruisers were chasing a robbery suspect on the wrong side of Highway 401 Monday night, an Ontario Provincial Police officer shared his concerns, telling a dispatcher, "Someone's going to get hurt."
Ont. woman who faked pregnancy to defraud doulas arrested again on similar charges
Victims of a Brantford, Ont., woman who was sentenced to house arrest earlier this year for defrauding and deceiving doulas say they’re not surprised she’s been apprehended again on similar charges.
Eating disorders among youth skyrocketed during pandemic and so did associated costs, report finds
The number of young people experiencing eating disorders surged during the height of the pandemic as the social and economic costs skyrocketed too, a new pan-Canadian report has found.
Five human skeletons, missing hands and feet, found outside house of Nazi leader Hermann Göring
Archeologists have unearthed the skeletons of five people, missing their hands and feet, at a former Nazi military base in Poland.
Poilievre returns to House unrepentant for calling Trudeau 'wacko,' Speaker not resigning
An unrepentant Pierre Poilievre returned to the House of Commons on Wednesday to pepper the prime minister about his drug decriminalization policies after being booted the day prior for refusing to take back calling Justin Trudeau 'wacko' over his approach to the issue.
Toddler of Phoenix first responder dies after bounce house goes airborne
A two-year-old child died after a strong gust of wind sent the bounce house he was in airborne and into a neighbouring lot in central Arizona, the Pinal County Sheriff's Office said.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
OPP officer said 'someone's going to get hurt' before wrong-way Hwy. 401 crash
As multiple Durham police cruisers were chasing a robbery suspect on the wrong side of Highway 401 Monday night, an Ontario Provincial Police officer shared his concerns, telling a dispatcher, "Someone's going to get hurt."
-
Woman in serious condition after being struck by vehicle in Brampton
A female pedestrian has been taken to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Brampton.
-
Canada's most wanted fugitive arrested in P.E.I. in connection with Toronto homicide
A suspect in a fatal shooting in Toronto’s east end last summer has been arrested in Charlottetown, just one week after he topped a list of Canada’s most wanted fugitives.
Ottawa
-
Federal employees will be required to spend 3 days a week in the office
Starting in September, public servants in the core public administration will be required to work in the office a minimum of three days a week. The Treasury Board Secretariat says executives will need to be in the office four days per week.
-
Ausome Ottawa announces its shutting down, the second non-profit in a week
Two Ottawa non-profits, both serving the autism community, have suddenly closed their doors within the past week, leaving parents with fewer supports in the city.
-
Concerns about plexiglass prompt inspections at some Loblaws locations in Ottawa
Inspections are underway at more than one Loblaws location in Ottawa after complaints were filed about tall plexiglass barriers.
Atlantic
-
'It's got to make some kind of change': Boycott of Loblaws-owned stores begins
For the next month, thousands of shoppers from across the country plan to get their groceries anywhere other than Loblaws-owned stores. The move is an attempt to get the box chain to lower its prices, as frustration grows over the high price of food.
-
Most wanted fugitive in Canada arrested in Charlottetown, P.E.I.
Local police say officers arrested Michael Bebee, the most wanted fugitive in Canada, in Charlottetown, P.E.I., Tuesday night.
-
N.S., N.B. spots chosen as Jays Care Field of Dreams winners
A Nova Scotia community centre and a New Brunswick softball association are two of several spots in Canada to receive the 2024 Jays Care Field of Dream distinction.
N.L.
-
Newfoundland fisherman says police broke his leg during protest that delayed budget
Richard Martin is spending this year's fishing season on land after he says a Royal Newfoundland Constabulary officer broke his left leg in three places during a protest last month that shut down the provincial legislature.
-
'I feel honoured to say I was his friend': Wayne Gretzky remembers Bob Cole
Tributes continue to pour in for Bob Cole as his family has confirmed a funeral will be held for the legendary broadcaster Friday in St. John's, N.L.
-
Voice of 'Hockey Night in Canada' Bob Cole never considered moving out of St. John's
Legendary sportscaster Bob Cole was a Newfoundlander through and through, and his daughter says his connection to the province was 'everything' to him.
Northern Ontario
-
Two people found dead in Sault Ste. Marie
Police in Sault Ste. Marie are investigating two sudden deaths on Boundary Road.
-
Police investigate death in northern Ontario community
The remains of a 44-year-old person were found Tuesday morning on Delamere Road in French River, Ontario Provincial Police said.
-
Man from Tweed, Ont. selling home due to wife's passing set to face higher capital gains tax
Terry Sutherland is trying to sell his home in Tweed, Ont., but he'll likely be hit by the capital gains tax rise.
London
-
'Breaks my heart': Residents react to removal of Canada goose nest, destruction of eggs
Residents who live in the Hyde Park Place apartments in north London, Ont. said they are heartbroken after Old Oak Properties removed two geese nests, containing more than half a dozen eggs.
-
Protestors set up tent encampment on campus, Western University says
As protestors set up tent encampments at universities across Canada and the U.S.in support of Palestine, London, Ont.’s Western University finds itself no exception on Wednesday.
-
South Bruce Council unanimously approves nuclear waste hosting agreement
On Wednesday, councillors with the Municipality of South Bruce voted on a nuclear waste hosting agreement that could change the course of their community forever.
Kitchener
-
Ont. woman who faked pregnancy to defraud doulas arrested again on similar charges
Victims of a Brantford, Ont., woman who was sentenced to house arrest earlier this year for defrauding and deceiving doulas say they’re not surprised she’s been apprehended again on similar charges.
-
WATCH
WATCH Fans flock to Elora, Ont. to see Arnold Schwarzenegger in action
Hollywood heavyweight Arnold Schwarzenegger has caused quite a stir in a small Ontario town this week.
-
Fewer downtown Guelph businesses participating in patio program
Patio season is just getting started in Guelph, but some businesses are not on board with expanding their footprint this summer.
Windsor
-
‘Unsatisfactory competence’: City Hall denies wrongdoing in wrongful dismissal suit
The City of Windsor has filed its statement of defence following a wrongful dismissal lawsuit filed by a former senior employee.
-
After overseas breakthrough, Windsor researchers one step closer to producing EV batteries which charge in minutes
An overseas manufacturer said it has developed electric vehicle batteries which can be charged in as much time as it takes to grab a coffee from Tim Horton's — and similar batteries are expected to be made by a Windsor-based EV research group sometime this year.
-
Windsor police to crack down on 'unnecessary vehicular noise' in spring campaign
If you like engine revving, loud music and squealing tires, you could be landing yourself a ticket. That’s the message Wednesday from the Windsor Police Service as it launches the 2024 Anti-Noise Campaign.
Barrie
-
Trial set for suspect in 1994 Barrie murder case
The man who police say killed Katherine Janeiro and left her body for friends to find, Robert MacQueen aka Bruce Ellis will stand trial for her murder.
-
Wife brings $267K RVH lottery win home to her husband
A Barrie woman was all smiles after taking home a big lottery win to her husband.
-
Wasaga Beach gets provincial approval for its first high school
Wasaga Beach will finally have its first high school. On Wednesday, the Town announced the state-of-the-art kindergarten to Grade 12 school project will go ahead.
Vancouver
-
All provincial employees in B.C. directed to change passwords
Every provincial employee is receiving emails or memos directing them to change their passwords immediately, CTV News has learned.
-
Vancouver may ban the sale of some butane lighters. Here's why that's being proposed.
Vancouver council is set to vote on banning the sale of butane lighters that firefighters say are contributing to a "surge" of blazes causing injuries, death and damage in the city.
-
Police arrest woman who praised Hamas attack at Vancouver protest
Authorities have arrested a 44-year-old woman who praised last October's attack on Israel during a rally in downtown Vancouver.
Vancouver Island
-
Gaza protesters at University of Victoria say encampment will stay until demands are met
A pro-Palestinian protest camp has formed at the University of Victoria in solidarity with the people of Gaza and with similar encampments that have sprung up on university and college campuses in opposition to the Israel-Hamas war.
-
All provincial employees in B.C. directed to change passwords
Every provincial employee is receiving emails or memos directing them to change their passwords immediately, CTV News has learned.
-
B.C. to provide $155.7 million to recruit and retain specialized health workers
The British Columbia government is spending more money to recruit and retain health-science workers, especially those in rural and remote communities.
Winnipeg
-
High traffic at bustling Winnipeg Costco prompts calls for traffic light
A motion before Winnipeg’s public works committee could make it easier for shoppers who stocked up on bulk packs of toilet paper and chicken breast to exit one of the city’s bustling Costco locations.
-
New report recommends rehab of over 110-year-old bridge, not building new one
Mary Young walks across the Louise Bridge every day.
-
Interprovincial drug bust led by Winnipeg police turns up millions in drugs, cash, luxury goods
More than a dozen people are facing charges, the majority Winnipeggers, after an interprovincial drug bust that turned up millions of dollars in cash, drugs, guns, jewelry and luxury vehicles.
Calgary
-
High River RCMP officer's car struck by passing truck at highway traffic stop
High River RCMP are calling for increased highway awareness after an officer conducting a traffic stop on Highway 2 narrowly escaped being struck by a truck.
-
Petition highlighting overcrowding concerns at north Calgary schools
The parent council from a Calgary school has launched an online petition over concerns the facility won't be able to withstand unprecedented enrollment growth.
-
Stampeders draft defensive back Ben Labrosse as CFL says goodbye to former team president Lyle Bauer
With rookie camps a week away, the CFL draft was held Tuesday night.
Edmonton
-
Man suffers life-threatening injuries in mid-day stabbing
A man is in life-threatening condition after a Wednesday afternoon stabbing in Edmonton's core.
-
2024 Edmonton debut of e-scooters waiting on city review
At this time last year, e-scooters had been patrolling Edmonton streets for almost a month. This year, they have yet to make their debut -- and likely won't until the end of this month at the earliest.
-
Edmonton fire chief stepping down
Edmonton Fire Rescue Services (EFRS) announced Wednesday morning Joe Zatylny will step down as its chief on May 10.
Regina
-
Sask. to provide financial support to families with children travelling out of province for care
Sask. families who are required to travel outside of the province to access medical care for their children will receive financial support.
-
Former Regina campground to be turned into Indigenous ceremony site
A former campground in Regina will be turned into an Indigenous ceremony site.
-
'Healthy, happy calves': Cow gives birth to rare set of quadruplets in Saskatchewan
A Saskatchewan family won the bovine lottery after their cow gave birth to a rare set of quadruplets.
Saskatoon
-
'Healthy, happy calves': Cow gives birth to rare set of quadruplets in Saskatchewan
A Saskatchewan family won the bovine lottery after their cow gave birth to a rare set of quadruplets.
-
Managers must tell new hires about risk of violence at work under new Sask. employment rules
Saskatchewan employers will be required to tell new hires if they face a risk of violence in the workplace and to take actions against it starting on May 17.
-
'Not an easy task': Police begin 'meticulous' search at Saskatoon landfill in Mackenzie Trottier case
Police officers and cadaver dogs have begun searching the Saskatoon landfill for answers in the Mackenzie Lee Trottier case.