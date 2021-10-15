MONTREAL -- The unmistakable and incomparable voice and face of Adele has returned.

The British singer/songwriter's video "Easy on Me" premiered Thursday and features the multi-award-winning diva strolling, driving and admiring the Sutton landscape in Quebec's Eastern Townships.

The music video is directed by Montreal actor/Director Xavier Dolan, who brought on Gatineau cinematographer André Turpin, who worked on the 2010 Academy Award-nominated Incendies. Dolan co-produced the video with Nancy Grant from the small village of Petit-Matane on the Gaspe Peninsula. Grant produced "Mommy" in 2014, written and directed by Dolan.

By Friday morning, the video had been viewed more than 22 million times.

It's the second time the team has combined for a video shot in Quebec.

Dolan, Turpin and Grant worked together on Adele's 2015 smash hit "Hello," shot on a farm in the province.