MONTREAL -- Canadians are showing up in a big way during the early Grammys ceremony.

Montreal DJ and producer Kaytranada pulled in a double win during a pre-broadcast event streamed on the Grammys website

The artist, born Louis Celestin, won best dance recording for "10%" and best dance or electronic album for "Bubba."

thank u from the bottom of my heart — KAYTRA (@KAYTRANADA) March 15, 2021

Shawn Everett, raised in Bragg Creek, Alta., won a Grammy for best engineered album, non-classical for Beck's "Hyperspace." Everett shares the award with a team of fellow engineers who worked on the album.

Jim (Kimo) West, the Toronto-born guitarist for "Weird Al" Yankovic, grabbed the best new age album Grammy for his solo work "More Guitar Stories."

A musical adaptation of Alanis Morissette's "Jagged Little Pill" won best musical theatre album for the main vocalists and producers involved in the project.

Most of the 84 awards are being handed out on the webcast.

Pop superstar Justin Bieber leads the homegrown nominees with four nominations. He's in contention for categories that include best pop vocal album for "Changes" and best pop solo performance for his song "Yummy."

Other major contenders include song of the year nominee JP Saxe who splits his honour with girlfriend Julia Michaels for their duet "If the World Was Ending," and producer Frank Dukes, born Adam Feeney, whose Post Malone work earned nods for both record and album of the year.

Already a two-time winner, Kaytranada will vie for the best new artist on the Grammys broadcast later tonight.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 14, 2021.