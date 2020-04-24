MONTREAL -- The City of Montreal is offering help to residents struggling to take care of their pets during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Friday, Mayor Valerie Plante posted a list of resources to her Facebook page that animal owners can refer to to help meet their furry friends' needs.

Among the resources listed are dog and cat food, as well as litter, offered by SPCA Montreal and Moisson Montreal. The SPCA Montreal is also providing temporary shelter for pets whose owners require hospitalization.

Quarantined Montrealers unable to go out to buy pet supplies or to take their pet the vet can also contact the Humane Society International-Canada.

Plante also recommended calling 211 for guidance on local resources.

