Teen driver, passenger in hospital after crash in Montreal's West Island

Two people are in hospital, including a teenage driver, after a crash on Highway 20 in Beaconsfield in Montreal's West Island.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) received a 911 call at 8 p.m. Tuesday about the incident.

"The driver, a 17-year-old man, was doing dangerous manoeuvres and finished in a ditch," said Ève Brochu-Joubert, a spokesperson with the SQ.

The force says it has reason to believe that alcohol may have been a factor.

"The two people were transported to hospital for minor injuries," said Brochu-Joubert, adding the driver underwent a blood test to determine his blood-alcohol level.

She says the results are not due for a few weeks.

A reconstructionist is at the scene to determine the events leading up to the crash.