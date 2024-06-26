MONTREAL
Montreal

    Teen driver, passenger in hospital after crash in Montreal's West Island

    An SQ police car is shown in Lévis, Que., Friday, October 12, 2012. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot) An SQ police car is shown in Lévis, Que., Friday, October 12, 2012. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot)
    Two people are in hospital, including a teenage driver, after a crash on Highway 20 in Beaconsfield in Montreal's West Island.

    The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) received a 911 call at 8 p.m. Tuesday about the incident.

    "The driver, a 17-year-old man, was doing dangerous manoeuvres and finished in a ditch," said Ève Brochu-Joubert, a spokesperson with the SQ.

    The force says it has reason to believe that alcohol may have been a factor.

    "The two people were transported to hospital for minor injuries," said Brochu-Joubert, adding the driver underwent a blood test to determine his blood-alcohol level.

    She says the results are not due for a few weeks.

    A reconstructionist is at the scene to determine the events leading up to the crash.

