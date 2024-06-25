MONTREAL
    • Alleged Montreal car thief takes off with baby onboard

    A vehicle was stolen with a baby inside on Alexander Street in Pierrefonds-Roxboro (CTV News / Kelly Greig) A vehicle was stolen with a baby inside on Alexander Street in Pierrefonds-Roxboro (CTV News / Kelly Greig)
    A seven-month-old baby has been returned to his mother after an alleged thief stole the car he was in.

    Montreal police (SPVM) says it received a 911 call at 8:15 a.m. Tuesday about a vehicle that was stolen on Alexander Street in the west end Pierrefonds-Roxboro borough.

    "The suspect quickly realized the baby in the back seat," said Sabrina Gauthier, a spokesperson with Montreal police, adding he then dropped the baby on the sidewalk on the corner of Alexander Street and Gouin Boulevard.

    "The baby is fine," said Gauthier. "No injuries, nothing."

    She adds the mother is being treated for shock.

    Sources tell CTV News the mother had left the infant in the car while dropping off his older sibling at daycare.

    When she came back, the car was gone.

    About half an hour later, at 8:40 a.m., police received a second 911 call about a car that crashed into a cement divider on the corner of Saint-Urbain Street and Crémazie Boulevard in Montreal's Villeray-Saint-Michel-Parc-Extension borough.

    "It was the same car," said Gauthier, adding the suspect then fled on foot.

    She says investigators are onsite to gather surveillance footage and speak to witnesses to determine the events leading up to the crash.

    No arrests have been made.

