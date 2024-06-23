Montreal woman desperately trying to get family out of Gaza
Israa Hilles wakes up every morning with a lump in her throat.
She checks her phone daily for morsels of news from her family, trapped in Gaza as the war rages on around them.
"It's not easy for me to see my family members, my friends and my country destroyed," she tells CTV News. "All my mind and heart are with them all the time."
She says 37 members of her family have died since the war started last year.
Now, she's trying desperately to find a way to get everyone still alive to Canada as quickly as possible.
"My three brothers, two sisters, and their children in Gaza have endured an unimaginable plight," she tells CTV News. "The recent events have left them homeless and deprived of basic necessities such as water, food and crucial medical aid."
Last October, Hilles says she flew from Canada to the Middle East in a frantic attempt to reach her loved ones.
"[I] tried everything I could to enter Gaza, including speaking with the embassy, but I was unable to reach them," she said. "I waited for seven months in Turkey waiting for a ceasefire."
Over the course of the last few months, she says she has paid tens of thousands of dollars to help her mother and four siblings, some with spouses and small children, out of Gaza and into Egypt.
Two of them have made their way to Canada, while the rest are stuck in Egypt awaiting visas.
One of Hilles' sisters and a child remain in Gaza, as well as a brother, Ismail, who has been missing since Dec. 16.
Members of the Hilles family. (Isaa Hilles)
Hilles says she has reached out to 49 members of Parliament across all provinces of Canada, as well as federal Immigration Minister Marc Miller, for help.
"No one seemed to care about my family or all the Gaza families," she said. "I have reached out to the Ministries of Foreign Affairs in Turkey, Egypt and Jordan, as well as the Palestinian Embassy in Egypt and the Egypt Embassy in Ramallah...Unfortunately, these efforts have yielded no tangible results."
In a letter to Miller, Hilles wrote: "Despite our desperate pleas for assistance, the Canadian government's response has been disappointingly slow, leaving our family members stranded in Gaza without a clear path to safety. The lack of support in facilitating their evacuation from the conflict zone has only intensified our worries and sense of helplessness."
Defeated, Hilles returned to Canada on April 20.
For its part, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) says it has introduced special measures for Canadians whose families are in Gaza, including increasing the number of temporary resident visas (TRV).
"While movement out of Gaza may not currently be possible, the ability to exit Gaza may change at any time," the department notes. "At present, the Rafah border crossing is closed. Canada continues to put forward names of people who passed preliminary eligibility and admissibility reviews to local authorities for approval but does not ultimately decide who can exit Gaza."
IRCC points out that as of June 8, 2024, 287 people who exited Gaza on their own were approved to come to Canada.
Of that number, 74 people have arrived in Canada under the temporary public policy.
The Hilles children. (Isaa Hilles)
Despite the horrific conditions surrounding them, Hilles says she commends her young nieces and nephews for their ongoing resilience.
"It was incredibly difficult to explain the situation to them. They witnessed things no child should ever have to see or hear," she said. "We did our best to protect them, offering as much comfort and reassurance as we could, but it was heartbreaking to see their confusion and fear."
Every second feels like a lifetime, Hilles sighs.
"We are desperate and running out of options but we remain hopeful and continue to fight for their safety," she said. "We hope and pray for their safety and for the chance to reunite our family soon."
Montreal Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Here's how much rain Montreal will get this weekend
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Conservative surge combined with ballot confusion could crack a Liberal stronghold in Toronto byelection
Growing political discontent in a Liberal stronghold could lead to a Conservative breakthrough in an Ontario byelection that may put Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s leadership to the test. On Monday, voters in the riding of Toronto-St. Paul's will head to the polls to elect a new member of Parliament.
A new study shows that 1 year of this kind of exercise yields results 4 years later
Exercise is good, but resistance training with heavy weight is great! That's especially true if you are looking to maintain strength in older age, a new study shows.
NATO head says 'no imminent threat' to alliance member countries
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg is not worried about military attacks on member countries.
Accessibility uproar after Olds, Alta., woman with cerebral palsy threatened with $5K fine for using mobility aid
An Olds, Alta., woman with accessibility issues is speaking out against the town after local bylaw officers informed her she would receive a $5,000 fine if she was caught using her mobility scooter on any street, sidewalk or pathway in town.
Montreal woman desperately trying to get family out of Gaza
Israa Hilles is desperate for morsels of news from her family, trapped in Gaza as the war rages on around them.
B.C. First Nations involved in salmon farming demand apology from William Shatner, Ryan Reynolds
A coalition of B.C. First Nations involved in open-net salmon farming have called on Canadian actors William Shatner and Ryan Reynolds to apologize for a profanity-laced video criticizing the wider industry.
Woman found dead alongside three relatives remembered as selfless, caring mother
A woman who was found dead alongside three of her family members at a home in rural southwestern Ontario this week is being remembered as a selfless, caring mother who worked tirelessly for her community.
Man trying to drown two children on Connecticut beach is stopped by officers, police say
A man trying to drown two small children at a Connecticut beach early Saturday morning was thwarted by police officers, according to authorities.
Former Calgary mayor Naheed Nenshi wins Alberta NDP leadership
Former Calgary mayor Naheed Nenshi will replace Rachel Notley as the Alberta NDP leader after receiving 86 per cent of the vote on the first ballot.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Ontario may now be Canada’s tornado capital, researchers say
A Prairie province previously thought to be the tornado capital of Canada has been dethroned by Ontario, according to new data by tornado researchers out of Western University.
-
Homicide detectives investigating death of man found in Scarborough restaurant after fire
Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a man who was pulled from a fire at a restaurant in Scarborough early Saturday morning.
-
Toddler, 40-year-old identified as victims in deadly quadruple shooting in Vaughan, Ont.: police
A toddler and a 40-year-old were killed in a quadruple shooting at a Vaughan, Ont. residence Friday morning, as police announce an arrest in what they're describing as a 'targeted' incident.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING Judge sides with Ottawa Community Housing over tenant snow-clearing duties
Ontario's top court has dismissed a case brought by an Ottawa mother and son after a dispute over snow-clearing duties under their lease agreement with the Ottawa Community Housing Corporation (OCH).
-
Swastikas, racist graffiti spray painted on popular Kanata pathway
A popular pathway through the heart of Kanata has been turned into a corridor of vandalism.
-
Ottawa man seriously injured following collision while racing on Highway 417
Ottawa paramedics say a man was seriously injured following a collision involving a motorcycle and a vehicle on Highway 417 Friday night.
Atlantic
-
Man, 71, dies following stabbing in Fredericton: police
A 71-year-old man has died following a stabbing in Fredericton.
-
N.S. man wanted on provincewide warrant arrested: RCMP
Nova Scotia RCMP say a man who was wanted on a provincewide arrest warrant was arrested Saturday on the Eastern Shore.
-
Mock communications disaster puts skills to the test
What would happen in the event of a city-wide wireless communication outage?
N.L.
-
Wildfire near Churchill Falls in Labrador stable, but weather not co-operating
Officials in central Labrador say the wildfire threatening the evacuated town of Churchill Falls remained stable Saturday, but there was no sign of significant rain in the forecast.
-
Newfoundland and Labrador getting help from Quebec, Ontario to battle wildfires
Water bombers from Quebec and Ontario will soon be helping battle wildfires in Newfoundland and Labrador.
-
'You can literally see the sculptor's handwork': Memorial restored as Newfoundlanders reflect on First World War's toll
Historic monuments adorning the National War Memorial in downtown St. John’s, N.L. are being restored to their full glory this week ahead of Memorial Day ceremonies.
Northern Ontario
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE 'We were in danger': Timmins, Ont., manhunt prompts questions from cottagers near shootout
Cottagers who live near the area where murder suspect Lucas MacDonald was captured say they didn't realize how much danger they were in.
-
OPINION
OPINION If Dolly Parton can be cancelled, we're in serious trouble
The person most unlikely to be cancelled in U.S. history — iconic American singer, songwriter and actress, Dolly Parton — has been caught in the crosshairs of cancel culture.
-
Collison with deer sparks three-vehicle crash on Hwy. 11
Ontario Provincial Police in North Bay released a video Friday of a three-vehicle crash in Callander, Ont., caused by a collision with a deer.
London
-
On the bright side with Julie Atchison
To brighten your week with good news, CTV London Meteorologist Julie Atchison is showing us the sunny side of things.
-
Charges laid after fatal stabbing of London, Ont. high school student
London police would not confirm how the teenager died, however did tell CTV News they responded about 10 p.m. Friday in relation to a disturbance in the area of Southdale and Milbank Drive.
-
London intersection reopens following crash investigation
A busy intersection in south London has reopened following a crash Saturday afternoon. According to London police, officers are investigating a motor vehicle collision.
Kitchener
-
Family of Kitchener man fatally shot by police calls for coroner’s inquest
A Waterloo regional police officer who shot and killed a man in Kitchener, Ont., earlier this year will not be charged, the province’s Special Investigations Unit said in a press release Friday.
-
57th annual Multicultural Festival underway in Kitchener
The weekend-long event drew thousands of attendees on Saturday, showcasing the myriad of cultures that contribute to the city’s unique tapestry.
-
Alexandra Pinto says a final farewell to CTV News Kitchener
Alexandra Pinto has anchored her last newscast for CTV Kitchener after more than 10 years with the station.
Windsor
-
Woman found dead alongside three relatives remembered as selfless, caring mother
A woman who was found dead alongside three of her family members at a home in rural southwestern Ontario this week is being remembered as a selfless, caring mother who worked tirelessly for her community.
-
Chimczuk Museum uncorks Windsor’s whisky history with Beyond the Barrel exhibit
The Chimczuk Museum is pouring out the history of whisky and its connection to Windsor-Essex through the opening of a temporary exhibit titled “Beyond the Barrel: Windsor’s Whisky History.”
-
UFC Hall of Famer Dan Severn visits Lakeshore to train students at Hybrid Training Academy
A UFC Hall of Fame inductee and one of the pioneers of mixed martial arts is in Lakeshore this weekend to host a special training seminar at Hybrid Training Academy.
Barrie
-
Rainfall warning, thunderstorm watch in effect for Simcoe Muskoka
Heavy rain and thunderstorms are on the way through the region.
-
First-ever Pride event held in Alliston
As Pride month events continue throughout the region, on Saturday, the festivities were extra special in New Tecumseth.
-
Plainclothed officers cleared from charges in February investigation
Multiple Ontario Provincial Police officers have been cleared of wrongdoing in an investigation where a man suffered serious injuries.
Vancouver
-
'We're enraged': Tori Dunn’s father shares her heartbreaking final moments
Hundreds of mourners gathered at a vigil in Surrey Bend Regional Park Saturday evening to honour Tori Dunn, who was killed in the city’s Port Kells neighbourhood last weekend.
-
B.C. court overturns environmental board's ruling over 'apprehension of bias'
A B.C. Supreme Court judge has overturned a ruling by the province's Environmental Appeal Board after finding that the conduct of the panel's chair and one of its members led to a "reasonable apprehension of bias" in its decision.
-
Man in critical condition after arrest in northern B.C., IIO seeks witnesses
B.C.’s police watchdog is investigating after a man was seriously injured while being arrested in Dawson Creek.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. court overturns environmental board's ruling over 'apprehension of bias'
A B.C. Supreme Court judge has overturned a ruling by the province's Environmental Appeal Board after finding that the conduct of the panel's chair and one of its members led to a "reasonable apprehension of bias" in its decision.
-
B.C. highway reopened after school bus, pedestrian crashes that killed 1 and sent 14 to hospital
Traffic began moving again overnight on Highway 97 north of Lac La Hache, B.C., after a pair of crashes – one involving a school bus – left one person dead and sent 14 people to hospital Friday afternoon.
-
B.C. First Nations involved in salmon farming demand apology from William Shatner, Ryan Reynolds
A coalition of B.C. First Nations involved in open-net salmon farming have called on Canadian actors William Shatner and Ryan Reynolds to apologize for a profanity-laced video criticizing the wider industry.
Winnipeg
-
Three people charged in two separate Manitoba homicides: RCMP
Manitoba RCMP has arrested three people in two separate homicide investigations.
-
Severe thunderstorm watches and warnings take over parts of southern Manitoba
There is a chance for severe thunderstorms in much of southwestern Manitoba according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.
-
Vehicle involved in inter-provincial missing child investigation located in Saskatchewan
The vehicle which is believed to be involved in an inter-provincial missing child investigation has been located in Saskatchewan.
Calgary
-
Former Calgary mayor Naheed Nenshi wins Alberta NDP leadership
Former Calgary mayor Naheed Nenshi will replace Rachel Notley as the Alberta NDP leader after receiving 86 per cent of the vote on the first ballot.
-
Accessibility uproar after Olds, Alta., woman with cerebral palsy threatened with $5K fine for using mobility aid
An Olds, Alta., woman with accessibility issues is speaking out against the town after local bylaw officers informed her she would receive a $5,000 fine if she was caught using her mobility scooter on any street, sidewalk or pathway in town.
-
OPINION
OPINION Ottawa’s ban on 'greenwashing' has already put a chill on climate disclosure targets
Within hours of Bill C-59 being passed, which introduced an amendment to the Competition Act, businesses and industry associations took down climate related disclosures from their websites.
Edmonton
-
Former Calgary mayor Naheed Nenshi wins Alberta NDP leadership
Former Calgary mayor Naheed Nenshi will replace Rachel Notley as the Alberta NDP leader after receiving 86 per cent of the vote on the first ballot.
-
Panthers face task of regrouping for Game 7 with history, Stanley Cup on the line
It's the greatest offer a team could get at the start of every season: Reach Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final, and as an added bonus, play host to it in your rink. One game. For everything.
-
Oilers on verge of Stanley Cup win after improbable comeback
A storybook Stanley Cup win is there for the Edmonton Oilers.
Regina
-
New wellness centre opens in honour of Regina mom who died by suicide
Mothers and families struggling with postpartum depression or navigating the struggles of parenthood have access to some help through a new wellness centre which opened its doors in Regina Saturday.
-
Vehicle involved in inter-provincial missing child investigation located in Saskatchewan
The vehicle which is believed to be involved in an inter-provincial missing child investigation has been located in Saskatchewan.
-
Parts of Sask. at 'high risk' for thunderstorms: Environment Canada
A large part of Saskatchewan is at a high risk for thunderstorms heading into Sunday, according to an outlook by Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC).
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon man on electric scooter killed in collision with alleged drunk driver
A 25-year-old man succumbed to his injuries after being hit by a car while riding an electric scooter early Saturday morning.
-
Saskatoon Pride Parade bigger than ever for its 2024 return
Over a hundred floats, representing institutions from across Saskatchewan took part in the 2024 Pride Parade —Saskatoon's largest annual parade event.
-
One killed following structure fire in North Battleford
An early morning fire that ripped through a structure in North Battleford claimed the life of one individual.