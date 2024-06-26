Person with serious injuries found in Chaudiere-Appalaches

A person with severe injuries was rushed to hospital after being found in the small town of Disraeli in the Chaudière-Appalaches region.

Emergency services received a 911 call at 6:30 p.m. about a seriously injured individual on Marcotte Road, according to the Sûreté du Québec (SQ).

The victim was transported to hospital, where authorities say they fear for their life.

Investigators and forensic technicians are on the scene to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

