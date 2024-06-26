MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Person with serious injuries found in Chaudiere-Appalaches

    A provincial police car is seen in Montreal on July 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson A provincial police car is seen in Montreal on July 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
    Share

    A person with severe injuries was rushed to hospital after being found in the small town of Disraeli in the Chaudière-Appalaches region.

    Emergency services received a 911 call at 6:30 p.m. about a seriously injured individual on Marcotte Road, according to the Sûreté du Québec (SQ).

    The victim was transported to hospital, where authorities say they fear for their life.

    Investigators and forensic technicians are on the scene to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

    -- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 26, 2024.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Things a pediatrician would never let their child do

    As summer begins for most children around Canada, CTV News spoke with a number of pediatric health professionals about the best practices for raising kids, and how the profession has evolved since the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News