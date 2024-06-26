MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Alimentation Couche-Tard CEO Brian Hannasch to retire, Alex Miller to succeed him

    A Couche-Tard convenience store is shown in Montreal on October 5, 2012. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press) A Couche-Tard convenience store is shown in Montreal on October 5, 2012. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press)
    Share

    Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. says president and chief executive Brian Hannasch will retire in September.

    The Quebec-based convenience store chain says Hannasch will be replaced by the company's chief operating officer Alex Miller.

    Hannasch has worked for Couche-Tard for 10 years and is only the 45-year-old company's second CEO.

    While Hannasch's retirement from the top job is effective Sept. 6, he will remain as a special adviser to Miller and the executive chair of the company's board.

    The executive shuffle came a day after Couche-Tard reported its net earnings dropped by almost a third in its latest quarter.

    The company says the quarter ended April 28 was hampered by consumers who were watching their spending even as inflation eased.

    - This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 26, 2024.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Things a pediatrician would never let their child do

    As summer begins for most children around Canada, CTV News spoke with a number of pediatric health professionals about the best practices for raising kids, and how the profession has evolved since the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News