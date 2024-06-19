MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Pierre Poilievre in Quebec: How he plans to drum up support on summer tour

    Share

    Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre is launching a campaign-style summer tour, starting with several stops in Quebec.

    It began with a rally in Montreal Wednesday evening introducing lawyer Neil Oberman as the Conservative candidate for the Mount Royal riding currently held by long-time Liberal Anthony Housefather. 

    The last time the Conservative Party won any seats on the island of Montreal was in 1988, under Brian Mulroney.

    Speaking to CTV News Montreal anchor Maya Johnson before the rally, Poilievre said a Conservative government would prioritize the housing crisis.

    Poilievre defended his use of the word "incompetent" to describe both Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante and Quebec City Mayor Bruno Marchand.

    He blamed excessive bureaucracy at the municipal level for blocking the construction of homes and driving up prices.

    He also said immigrants are not to blame for the housing shortage, distancing himself from Premier François Legault’s position on the issue.

    Watch the video above for the full interview.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News