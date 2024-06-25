Here are the 10 most dangerous intersections for Montreal cyclists

Researchers out of McGill University say there is a critical need for safer cycling infrastructure around certain intersections in Montreal after pinpointing 10 troubling spots in a recent survey.

The Transportation Research at McGill (TRAM) team polled 1,500 cyclists to identify the most dangerous intersections in the city, and, according to those surveyed, found that the strip of Berri Street between Ontario Street and Ste Catherine Street near the Biblioteque Nationale is a prime area of concern, as well as several others.



According to the results, the following are spots cyclists noted:

Ontario & Berri Parc & Mont-Royal Saint-Joseph East & D'Iberville Papineau & Crémazie De Maisonneuve & Décarie De Maisonneuve & Berri Saint-Urbain & Président-Kennedy Sainte-Croix & Côte-de-Liesse Dickson & Notre-Dame De la Vérendrye & De l’Église

"Intersections are the most vulnerable areas for crashes involving cyclists, pedestrians and cars," said TRAM research assistant Hisham Negm. "The ones highlighted in this survey need to be redesigned to improve safety and comfort for everyone."

The researchers are recommending that the city analyze the problematic zones and identify the reasons for collisions and near-misses, as well as look at cyclists' preferred routes.

Then, the TRAM team says, the city should redesign these intersections to make them safer and facilitate easier movement.

"Designing for cycling is not solely about adding bike lanes," said Negm. "To ensure safety for all road users and ease of movement for cyclists, these lanes must be well-designed and connected."