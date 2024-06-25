Here are the 10 most dangerous intersections for Montreal cyclists
Researchers out of McGill University say there is a critical need for safer cycling infrastructure around certain intersections in Montreal after pinpointing 10 troubling spots in a recent survey.
The Transportation Research at McGill (TRAM) team polled 1,500 cyclists to identify the most dangerous intersections in the city, and, according to those surveyed, found that the strip of Berri Street between Ontario Street and Ste Catherine Street near the Biblioteque Nationale is a prime area of concern, as well as several others.
According to the results, the following are spots cyclists noted:
- Ontario & Berri
- Parc & Mont-Royal
- Saint-Joseph East & D'Iberville
- Papineau & Crémazie
- De Maisonneuve & Décarie
- De Maisonneuve & Berri
- Saint-Urbain & Président-Kennedy
- Sainte-Croix & Côte-de-Liesse
- Dickson & Notre-Dame
- De la Vérendrye & De l’Église
"Intersections are the most vulnerable areas for crashes involving cyclists, pedestrians and cars," said TRAM research assistant Hisham Negm. "The ones highlighted in this survey need to be redesigned to improve safety and comfort for everyone."
The researchers are recommending that the city analyze the problematic zones and identify the reasons for collisions and near-misses, as well as look at cyclists' preferred routes.
Then, the TRAM team says, the city should redesign these intersections to make them safer and facilitate easier movement.
"Designing for cycling is not solely about adding bike lanes," said Negm. "To ensure safety for all road users and ease of movement for cyclists, these lanes must be well-designed and connected."
Former Ottawa deputy police chief charged with sexual assault
Former Ottawa police deputy chief Uday Jaswal has been charged with sexual assault in connection with an incident involving a female police officer under his supervision at the time. The assault allegedly took place in the workplace.
'Not the result we wanted': Trudeau responds after surprise Conservative byelection win in Liberal stronghold
Conservative candidate Don Stewart winning the closely-watched Toronto-St. Paul's federal byelection, and delivering a stunning upset to Justin Trudeau's candidate Leslie Church in the long-time Liberal riding, has sent political shockwaves through both parties.
Pre-med students can't take MCAT in Quebec because of Bill 96
Areeba Ahmed says she's always dreamed of becoming a surgeon but her road to the operating room has become a complicated one ever since Quebec's French language law came into effect.
'Truly a great British Columbian': Former B.C. premier John Horgan has cancer again
Former B.C. premier and current Canadian ambassador to Germany John Horgan has been diagnosed with cancer for a third time.
Some Quebec City residents told to limit water consumption after water main break
As Quebec City crews work to repair a broken drinking water main, the city is recommending some residents reduce water consumption particularly on Wednesday and Thursday.
Industry experts urge caution after cyberattacks affect thousands of car dealerships
Industry experts are warning Canadian businesses to take stock of their cyber vulnerabilities after an attack forced automotive dealerships across North America to trade their digital systems for pen and paper.
Workers rescued after swing stage ropes break outside 56th floor of downtown Toronto hotel
Two workers have been rescued after some of the ropes holding up a swing stage atop a soaring downtown Toronto hotel broke.
Cup Noodles serves up notoriously poisonous pufferfish
Pufferfish is regarded as a luxury in Japan and a meal featuring the potentially poisonous delicacy can easily cost up to 20,000 yen (US$125) at high-end restaurants.
One of Canada's most popular vehicles recalled over transmission issue; 95,000 impacted
One of the country's most popular vehicles is being recalled in Canada due to a transmission issue that may impact tens of thousands of drivers.
