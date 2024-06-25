MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Here are the 10 most dangerous intersections for Montreal cyclists

    The Ontario/Berri intersection has been noted as the most dangerous spot in Montreal for cyclists according to a new McGill University survey. (Google Street View) The Ontario/Berri intersection has been noted as the most dangerous spot in Montreal for cyclists according to a new McGill University survey. (Google Street View)
    Share

    Researchers out of McGill University say there is a critical need for safer cycling infrastructure around certain intersections in Montreal after pinpointing 10 troubling spots in a recent survey.

    The Transportation Research at McGill (TRAM) team polled 1,500 cyclists to identify the most dangerous intersections in the city, and, according to those surveyed, found that the strip of Berri Street between Ontario Street and Ste Catherine Street near the Biblioteque Nationale is a prime area of concern, as well as several others.
     

    According to the results, the following are spots cyclists noted:

    1. Ontario & Berri  
    2. Parc & Mont-Royal  
    3. Saint-Joseph East & D'Iberville  
    4. Papineau & Crémazie  
    5. De Maisonneuve & Décarie  
    6. De Maisonneuve & Berri  
    7. Saint-Urbain & Président-Kennedy  
    8. Sainte-Croix & Côte-de-Liesse  
    9. Dickson & Notre-Dame  
    10. De la Vérendrye & De l’Église  

    "Intersections are the most vulnerable areas for crashes involving cyclists, pedestrians and cars," said TRAM research assistant Hisham Negm. "The ones highlighted in this survey need to be redesigned to improve safety and comfort for everyone."

    The researchers are recommending that the city analyze the problematic zones and identify the reasons for collisions and near-misses, as well as look at cyclists' preferred routes.

    Then, the TRAM team says, the city should redesign these intersections to make them safer and facilitate easier movement.

    "Designing for cycling is not solely about adding bike lanes," said Negm. "To ensure safety for all road users and ease of movement for cyclists, these lanes must be well-designed and connected." 

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News