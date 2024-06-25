MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Teen dies after being hit riding e-scooter in Montreal

    FILE PHOTO -- Daniel J. Rowe / CTV News Montreal FILE PHOTO -- Daniel J. Rowe / CTV News Montreal
    Share

    The 14-year-old boy who was hit by a car in Montreal on Monday has succumbed to his injuries.

    The collision occurred around 6:50 p.m. near the intersection of Lachapelle and Émile Nelligan streets in the Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough.

    According to initial Montreal police (SPVM), the boy was struck by a car while riding an electric scooter.

    "He was on the west side of Lachapelle St. and attempted to cross eastbound near the intersection. That's when he was struck by a vehicle travelling north on Lachapelle St.," said SPVM spokesperson Constable Antony Dorelas.

    The SPVM confirmed on Tuesday that the teenager had died in hospital.

    SPVM patrol officers attended the scene on Monday while investigators sought to understand the causes and circumstances surrounding the accident.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 25, 2024.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News