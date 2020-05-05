MONTREAL -- Former Montreal Canadiens winger Georges Laraque is back home after being hospitalized for a few days due to COVID-19.

Laraque, 43, was admitted to Charles-Le Moyne Hospital on Montreal's South Shore last Thursday for double pneumonia and was given oxygen to help him breathe. He already suffers from asthma.

“I have two weeks of confinement left to do at home and after that I am released,” he said in a video posted on his Facebook account.

In another message, Laraque said he may have been infected with the virus while helping vulnerable people.

“I did errands, and deliveries for the elderly. I did a lot of grocery shopping and then 'bang,' it happened to me,” he said.

He described COVID-19 as a disease "that really hurts" and "that is really tough.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 5, 2020.