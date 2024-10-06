In its 25th season, Quebec satirical news show 'Infoman' is still going strong

In an interview nearly a quarter-century ago, Jean-René Dufort said he was afraid of his own shadow.

At the time, he had just launched a weekly satirical news show, "Infoman," which has since become a mainstay of Quebec television and has made Dufort a household name in the province.

The program is known for its irreverent, sometimes caustic humour, and no one — from the prime minister to the Pope — is off-limits. Dufort has interviewed everyone from Jane Fonda to Justin Trudeau to Sarah Palin. His stunts are legendary, including the time he showed up to the baptism of Céline Dion’s son dressed as one of the three Magi with a live camel in tow. Still, he’s never quite shaken the nerves.

Back in 2000, Dufort said his unscripted encounters with politicians made him want to die from fear. It was the thrill after the fact — like riding a roller-coaster — that kept him going, he said.

Years later, not much has changed. “I’m always nervous,” he told The Canadian Press in an interview from his office in Montreal, seated near a framed photograph of King Charles. “Every time you see me, five minutes before in the truck, I don’t want to get out. Maybe that’s what makes it funny.”

His fear hasn’t stopped him. "Infoman" recently launched its 25th season on Radio-Canada’s television network and shows no signs of slowing down. Dufort, who hates anniversaries, allowed himself to be serenaded by a mariachi band during the season première last month — but only briefly. Then it was on with the show.

Dufort, 56, claims not to know the secret of his program's immense success. But he has sought for years to tread the line between journalism and entertainment, and describes "Infoman" as a mix of the "Rick Mercer Report" and "The National," CBC’s flagship nightly news program.

In some ways, it’s hard to compare "Infoman" with anything outside Quebec. Dufort's humour is distinctive — he once presented Trudeau with a copy of Stormy Daniels' memoir, which he had the porn actress personally inscribe with some advice for dealing with then-president Donald Trump, whom she famously claims to have slept with before he took office. She told Trudeau to "bring a paddle and a sense of humour."

And there are no sacred cows on "Infoman." In a segment on Pope Francis's recent Asia-Pacific trip, Dufort played the sound of a truck reversing over footage of Francis backing into his wheelchair. He later said the Pope is like Taylor Swift for nuns.

"There are things we can do here (in Quebec) that maybe we couldn't do elsewhere," he acknowledged.

And then there's the audience. The show's annual New Year’s Eve special, a year-end review of politics and culture, draws about three million viewers. That’s more than one out of three Quebecers. “There is no show in English Canada that gets that many,” he said. “It doesn't exist.” He added that his regular shows draw 1.2 million viewers weekly.

Likely for that reason, Dufort has a degree of access in Ottawa and Quebec City that would make any political reporter jealous. In recent years, Trudeau, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre and Quebec Premier François Legault have all lined up to be gently roasted on his year-end show. A few years back, American supermodel Tyra Banks made a guest appearance.

Dufort is passionate about politics and has a deep distaste for political doublespeak. On his show, he said, viewers get to see a more candid side of their leaders, for better or worse. "When I do something with a politician, they hold the power in their hands," he said. "If they're brilliant, I'll make sure they come across as brilliant. If they're silly, I'll make sure they come across as silly."

But Dufort had to earn his spot in Quebec's star system. Pierre Barrette, a professor in the media school at Université du Québec à Montréal who studies the history of Quebec television, said Dufort struggled at first to be accepted by the political establishment. “There was a time when he was systematically rejected by politicians. No one wanted to talk to him,” Barrette said. “It was very difficult for him for the first few years.”

With a degree in biochemistry, Dufort started his career in a laboratory, but quickly got bored. He dabbled in science journalism, and made waves in 1996 when he got himself hired as a medium for an investigation of psychic phone readings. He was soon picked up by a daily news parody show on a private Quebec television station. "Infoman" launched on the public broadcaster in October 2000.

Barrette said Dufort leaned into his outsider status in the early years. Stéphane Dion’s long-standing refusal to appear on "Infoman" became a running gag on the show — Dion finally relented after becoming federal Liberal leader.

Dufort was not immediately welcomed into journalistic circles, either, though he says he’s a stickler for fairness and accuracy. He only recently became a member of the Quebec federation of professional journalists, which has helped him plan international reporting trips, including to Ukraine.

That question — whether he’s a journalist — has been asked of Dufort many times, and he’s reluctant to answer. “I’ve been a bit of a stone in the shoe of journalism,” he said. “Because it’s hard to decide who is a real journalist and who isn’t.”

Though Dufort’s signature chin-length hair and black-rimmed glasses remain unchanged over the years, Barrette said his acerbic wit has “softened” with time, perhaps one of the casualties of success. “By virtue of being part of the elite, you end up having a perspective that’s a little bit influenced by that of the people you critique,” he said.

Still, Dufort maintains an impressive work ethic. His show continued through the pandemic, when he interviewed people on the street with his microphone taped to a hockey stick for social distancing.

And his stunts haven’t lost their charm. After NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh announced last month he had "ripped up" the supply-and-confidence deal with the Liberals, which had propped up Trudeau's minority government, Dufort found Singh at a press conference in Montreal and asked him to tear up some papers bearing the word "agreement" to prove he meant business. Singh obliged.

"I don't feel bored after 25 years," Dufort said. "And I don't think the people watching are bored, either."

Back in 2001, when "Infoman" was in its infancy, Dufort and his camel made national news. He told a Globe and Mail reporter covering the baptism that Céline Dion’s son was “like a little Jesus for Quebec,” so he was bringing him a suitable gift. Looking back, Dufort recalled that it was his photo, not the baby’s, on the front page of La Presse after the baptism. He said Dion’s late husband, René Angélil, never got over it.

More than two decades later, "Infoman" is still going strong. Dufort says he'll keep making the show as long as he’s having fun. And he really does seem to be having fun.

The camel, sadly, has died.

