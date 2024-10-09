New poll in favour of Pablo Rodriguez: PLQ says it senses a groundswell of support for the party

Encouraged by a recent poll, the Quebec Liberal Party (PLQ) says it is feeling a groundswell of support among the population.

A Léger opinion poll published in the Quebec media on Wednesday suggests that if the PLQ chose Pablo Rodriguez as its leader, it would be first in the polls.

According to the poll, the Liberals led by Rodriguez would garner 28 per cent of voting intentions, compared with 26 per cent for the Parti Québécois, with the Coalition avenir Québec (CAQ) just behind.

In a press scrum, Liberal House Leader Monsef Derraji reacted cautiously, without favouring one candidate over another, given the duty of neutrality imposed on him by his role as parliamentary officer.

However, he said that on the ground, he had sensed an enthusiasm for the party and that the halls had been filled with supporters at the 10 or so regional seminars organized by the party.

