Old Montreal fire: another building owned by same landlord shot at overnight

    Montreal police arrested three young people — aged 17, 19 and 20  after shots were fired Tuesday night near Old Montreal.

    No one was injured but police will interview the suspects. There are bullet holes in the building and shell casings were found on the ground.

    The building is listed as the office for Benamor Avocats and is owned by Emile Benamor — the owner of two Old Montreal buildings that caught fire in the last two years, killing a total of nine people. CTV News reached out to Benamor's lawyer but has not yet heard back.

    Police say the three people will appear in court today. The 17-year-old will appear in youth court, and the other two at the Montreal courthouse.

    They could face charges of unauthorized firearm possession, conspiracy, and violation of probation and conditions.

    The gunshots were heard at around 11:50 p.m. near Saint-Antoine and Berri streets in the Ville-Marie borough, near Viger Square. 

    According to police, a small white truck was seen leaving the scene shortly after. It was later spotted going west on René-Lévesque Boulevard near Sanguinet Street before being caught by police at the corner of l'Hôtel-de-Ville Avemie and Boisbriand Street.

    "Three men aged 17, 19 and 20 were in the small truck and were arrested. They were taken to the investigation centre for further proceedings. A firearm was located in the vehicle in question," said Montreal police (SPVM) spokesperson Constable Jean-Pierre Brabant.

    The SPVM investigators will go back to the place where the shots were fired and the place where the suspects were intercepted. Forensic indentification technicians are also on the case, said Brabant. 

    The scene is still blocked off.

    With files from The Canadian Press

