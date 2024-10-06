'We will never be the same': Oct. 7 killing of Montreal native leaves gaping hole
Raquel Ohnona Look wipes back tears when her eyes fall on the plaque in honour of her son Alexandre, affixed to a bench in a suburban Montreal green space that was recently renamed for him.
"Forever in our hearts. Our hero," it reads above his name and the dates of his birth and death — Sept. 10, 1990, to Oct. 7, 2023.
Alexandre Look, a 33-year-old Montreal native, was among the concertgoers who were murdered a year ago Monday at the Supernova music festival during a brutal assault on Israel carried out by Hamas militants. He is among at least eight people, either Canadian citizens or with ties to Canada, who died during the Oct. 7 attacks.
“It's been a tough year. It's a new reality. Our family dynamic changed,” Ohnona Look said in an interview last week, just before Rosh Hashanah. “Obviously he was such a huge persona, and we will never be the same people as we were before Oct. 7."
The day was every parent's worst nightmare, as Ohnona Look and her husband, Alain, bore witness to their son's final moments from their Montreal home. They were on a video call with Alexandre as the Hamas assault unfolded and he huddled in a shelter with about 30 other concertgoers.
Raquel Ohnona Look holds a photograph of her son Alexandre Look, in the park named after him in Montreal, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024. Look was killed on October 7, 2023 in the Hamas attack at a music festival in Israel. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi
His mother heard the gunfire and dropped the phone in shock. His father picked it up to try to understand what was happening. When he heard the Arabic phrase “Allahu akbar,” he knew their son was gone.
Ohnona Look says a year later, the emotions come in waves. "It's a hole in the heart. It's anger. It's trauma, because, you know, having a child murdered, and you're on the phone … it's something you don’t come back from.”
She spent long hours during the past year trying to learn the circumstances around her son's death, speaking to survivors who were in the bunker.
“He was a hero that day," she says she learned. "He sacrificed his life. He put himself in the front of the shelter where they were hiding,” She says survivors described her son trying to keep up their spirits while the terror attack unfolded around them.
He did the same for his mother during their video call, trying to keep her comforted, asking about holiday meals and keeping his tone upbeat. She even heard him trying to reason with the attackers. “But you can't reason with monsters," she says.
Raquel Ohnona Look looks over the plaque memorialized with the name of her son, Alexandre Look, in the park named after him in Montreal, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024. Look was killed on October 7, 2023 in the Hamas attack at a music festival in Israel. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi
In a recent meeting with a first responder who attended to Look’s body, she was able to fill in some gaps that had been haunting her. The first responder said Look was found on top of two people he had tried to protect at the front of the shelter, and he had taken most of the gunshots and grenades. Many survived hiding farther back in the shelter.
"But we know that's Alex, and he would have done that 100 times over," she says. "He was always led by his fearless, gigantic heart. That's how he lived his life."
She says Look was a born salesman who spoke six languages. He had been most recently living in Cabo San Lucas in Mexico, selling cosmetics. He was in Israel on holiday.
After his death, the Look family moved from a nearby Montreal borough back to Côte-St-Luc, a predominantly Jewish suburb where the newly renamed Alexandre Look Place is located. It is next to the Jewish high school he attended and near the synagogue where his father prays every morning.
The community grieved with the family and still does. During an interview with The Canadian Press, at least a dozen people, some of them strangers, stopped to offer hugs, condolences and wishes for a Happy New Year.
Now she wants to ensure that those who were killed on Oct. 7 aren't forgotten — the victims she calls the "Nova Angels" from the music festival as well as those murdered in their kibbutzes.
They include Judih Weinstein Haggai, 70, who held Canadian, Israeli and American citizenships. She died on Oct. 7 while out for a walk with her husband near the Nir Oz kibbutz, which sits less than three kilometres from the Gaza Strip. Their bodies were being held in Gaza and have not been recovered, their daughter has said.
Vivian Silver, 74, died at the Be'eri kibbutz where she lived, which also sits near the border with Gaza. For weeks, officials initially believed the Winnipeg-born woman had been taken into Gaza, but her body was identified in mid-November.
Others found dead immediately after the attack included Look and another Canadian, Ben Mizrachi, 22, of Vancouver.
Hamas also killed dual Israeli Canadian nationals Netta Epstein, 21; Shir Georgy, 22; and Adi Vital-Kaploun, 33. Tiferet Lapidot, 22, an Israeli whose family was from Canada, was also at the music festival and found dead days later.
The emotions remain raw, but Ohnona Look says she's in "warrior mode" in a fight against rising antisemitism and to speak for those still missing.
"I'm doing what my son would want me to do," Ohnona Look says. "I'm the voice for all the forgotten ones, the hostages that still remain … even if there is only bodies, we need their bodies back."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 6, 2024.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
A year into the Israel-Hamas war, students say a chill on free speech has reached college classrooms
As a junior at George Washington University, Ty Lindia meets new students every day. But with the shadow of the Israel-Hamas war hanging over the Washington, D.C., campus, where everyone has a political opinion, each new encounter is fraught.
Trudeau heads to ASEAN summit and Ukraine defence meetings this week
Justin Trudeau will travel to Laos later this week for the ASEAN summit, marking what his office says will be the first official visit of a Canadian prime minister to the Southeast Asian country.
The cooking method you need to learn to get excited about vegetables this fall, expert says
'Eat more vegetables,' doctors and dietitians say over and over. But for many people, it’s hard to do, because they aren’t excited about veggies or just don’t like them.
Hurricane Milton is growing stronger as it blows toward Florida's Tampa Bay region
People across Florida were given notice Sunday that Hurricane Milton is intensifying rapidly and will likely be a major hurricane before slamming midweek into the storm-ravaged Gulf Coast.
Donald Glover cancels Childish Gambino tour dates after recent surgery
Donald Glover has cancelled the remaining dates of Childish Gambino’s North American and European tour.
New Far North hospital moves closer to being built after $1.8B design, build contract awarded
Weeneebayko Area Health Authority and the Government of Ontario have awarded a $1.8 billion fixed-price contract to design, build and finance a new Far North hospital.
Oh my gourd: B.C.'s giant pumpkin weigh-off declares winner
A gargantuan gourd – affectionately named ‘Orangina’ by the urban gardeners who grew it in the front yard of their Vancouver home – earned the massive honour of being named B.C.’s heaviest giant pumpkin Saturday.
Oct. 7 commemoration events being held across Canada
Hundreds of people are gathering today in cities across Canada to remember the victims of Hamas's Oct. 7 attack on Israel and the hostages that have still not yet made it home.
Man dead after watercraft collision on St. Lawrence River
Ontario Provincial Police say a man has died after striking obstacles on the St. Lawrence River while driving a personal watercraft.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Pope Francis names 21 new cardinals, including archbishop of Toronto
The Archbishop of Toronto is among 21 new cardinals Pope Francis named Sunday and the lone new cardinal from North America.
-
TTC completes some construction, increases service
There will be more subway service, bus routes and streetcar stops in Toronto, as the TTC has completed construction and increased its service.
-
‘Suspicious’ fire destroys Oshawa townhouse
Police are investigating after a suspicious fire broke out inside an Oshawa townhouse Sunday morning.
Ottawa
-
uOttawa Gee Gees win 6th straight Panda Game in close-call finish
The Carleton Ravens came within a field goal of their first Panda Game victory since 2017, but ultimately came short of breaking the University of Ottawa Gee Gees winning streak on Sunday.
-
Here's how you can watch CTV News at Six on Sundays during the NFL season
With CTV broadcasting NFL football games on Sundays this season, CTV News at Six with Austin Lee will be broadcasting live on our website and the CTV News App.
-
Man dead after watercraft collision on St. Lawrence River
Ontario Provincial Police say a man has died after striking obstacles on the St. Lawrence River while driving a personal watercraft.
Atlantic
-
‘It’s unbelievable’: N.B. man brings Batmobile to superhero fanatic
Bernie Hicks, known as the ‘Batman of Amherst,’ always wanted to sit in a Batmobile until a kind stranger made it happen.
-
Missing 61-year-old, New Brunswick woman
RCMP in Sussex, N.B., are asking the public for help locating a missing 61-year-old woman from Wards Creek, N.B.
-
Monument unveiled for eight Nova Scotia brothers who fought in Second World War
The eight sons of Richard and Sarah Harvie from Gormanville, N.S., are believed to be the most siblings from one family, from either North America or the British Commonwealth, to serve in World War II.
N.L.
-
Marathon goat: Animal runner wins hearts and a medal after crashing Newfoundland race
He may not have logged the fastest time or even gone the full distance, but residents of a Newfoundland town agree the goat who unexpectedly joined the local weekend half marathon was the event's undisputed champion.
-
Labrador residents say 'inhumane' food prices force families to go hungry
A mother in a community where the cost of living is one of the highest in the country says grocery prices are 'inhumane' and retailers are putting profits ahead of people’s basic human right to food.
-
Small English soccer team has huge year, thanks in part to Newfoundland and Labrador
A soccer game in England on Tuesday night drove a spike in online traffic across the Atlantic to a website launched by the Newfoundland and Labrador government.
Northern Ontario
-
New Far North hospital moves closer to being built after $1.8B design, build contract awarded
Weeneebayko Area Health Authority and the Government of Ontario have awarded a $1.8 billion fixed-price contract to design, build and finance a new Far North hospital.
-
'Sober curious': Younger Canadians turning away from alcohol, data says
According to a survey on recent alcohol consumption, younger Canadians are more likely to have not had a drink in the past week. For those interested in slowing or stopping their alcohol consumption, there's a phrase: 'sober curious.'
-
Oct. 7 commemoration events being held across Canada
Hundreds of people are gathering today in cities across Canada to remember the victims of Hamas's Oct. 7 attack on Israel and the hostages that have still not yet made it home.
London
-
'Every day is a blessing'; CIBC Run For the Cure celebrates breast cancer survivors and honours those lost to the disease
Tears were shed and emotions ran high at the 33rd annual CIBC Run for the Cure in downtown London, Ont. on Sunday.
-
Knights struggle early, but huge reinforcements possibly coming
The London Knights continue to get players back from NHL training camps but while the roster takes shape, wins have been tough to come by in the early season.
-
Hurricane Milton is growing stronger as it blows toward Florida's Tampa Bay region
People across Florida were given notice Sunday that Hurricane Milton is intensifying rapidly and will likely be a major hurricane before slamming midweek into the storm-ravaged Gulf Coast.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener stabbing prompts police investigation
According to police, officers responded to reports of a stabbing in the area of Victoria Street North and St. Ledger Street around 5:30 a.m. Sunday.
-
Young driver charged with impaired driving after crashing into traffic light, fleeing police
Emergency services were called to the area of Stone Road West and Chancellors Way around 1:20 a.m. Sunday for a report of a single motor vehicle collision.
-
Waterloo man arrested after WRPS located stolen vehicle
Police say at around 9:40 p.m. on Saturday, members of Central Neighborhood Policing found a reported stolen vehicle in the area of Greenbrook Drive and Westmount Road.
Windsor
-
16-year-old pedestrian struck in fatal collision in Harrow
This morning just before 7:00 a.m., OPP responded to a collision in which a vehicle struck a pedestrian on the roadway.
-
Golden Gloves Provincial Championship draws more than 130 boxers to Windsor
The event serves as a pivotal platform for open-class boxers from across Ontario to compete for provincial titles and the opportunity to advance to the Canadian National Championships.
-
After four decades of business, Bubi's serves its last meal
Bubi’s Awesome Eats, located on University Ave West took to social media to announce the closure on Friday.
Barrie
-
Breast cancer run raises hundreds of thousands
The first Sunday of October was also the first Sunday of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, which meant hundreds wore pink and attended the CIBC 'Run for the Cure' event in Barrie.
-
VOLT hockey rolls through Barrie
On Saturday, Lampman Lane Community Centre was the site of the first-ever VOLT hockey tournament in Barrie, an inclusive form of hockey that allows people with various disabilities to play the sport they love.
-
Semi-automatic weapon and drugs allegedly seized in Barrie, 3 men arrested
Police in Barrie allegedly seized a semi-automatic pistol and drugs during an overnight investigation that resulted in the arrest of three men downtown.
Vancouver
-
1 dead after pickup truck plows through bus stop in Surrey
One person is dead after the driver of a pickup truck hit a bench where two people were waiting for the bus in Surrey Saturday afternoon, police have confirmed.
-
Where will B.C.'s election be won? Even identifying the battlegrounds is tough call
The calculus of predicting an election and identifying its key battlegrounds is complex enough in any race, but observers of the British Columbia poll this month are facing a pair of unknown quantities that make the math even more confounding.
-
Oh my gourd: B.C.'s giant pumpkin weigh-off declares winner
A gargantuan gourd – affectionately named ‘Orangina’ by the urban gardeners who grew it in the front yard of their Vancouver home – earned the massive honour of being named B.C.’s heaviest giant pumpkin Saturday.
Vancouver Island
-
Where will B.C.'s election be won? Even identifying the battlegrounds is tough call
The calculus of predicting an election and identifying its key battlegrounds is complex enough in any race, but observers of the British Columbia poll this month are facing a pair of unknown quantities that make the math even more confounding.
-
Son charged with mother's murder on Vancouver Island
Police on Vancouver Island have made an arrest in the case of a 78-year-old woman found dead in her home almost two years ago.
-
Eby promises $75 million rural health loan forgiveness plan at Okanagan campaign stop
NDP Leader David Eby is promising to offer a $75-million loan forgiveness program to entice doctors, nurses and heath professionals to expand health-care services in rural British Columbia.
Winnipeg
-
Severe winds wreak havoc on southern Manitoba
Some Manitobans are cleaning up Sunday morning, after intense winds barreled through southern parts of the province Saturday.
-
Prairie Comics Festival returns to Winnipeg's Millennium Library
Thousands of people passed through the third floor of the Millennium Library this weekend to peruse through one of the largest collections of zines, comics and merchandise the province has ever seen.
-
The giant roadside attractions across Manitoba
It’s 1998. Google was just born, and dial-up was the primary way to connect to the Internet. New sites were being developed daily on any number of topics, from recipes to shopping. David Yanciw, however, was thinking big - big things, that is.
Calgary
-
1 man hospitalized following serious collision on Deerfoot Trail
An investigation is underway after a collision that took place on Deerfoot Trail early Saturday evening.
-
6 people transported to hospital after late night fire, explosion damages 4 northeast townhouses
An investigation is underway into a fire and explosion that took place Saturday night in northeast Calgary.
-
Nanton RCMP on scene at serious single vehicle collision
Nanton RCMP are on scene Sunday morning at a serious single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Highway 533 and Range Road 118.
Edmonton
-
'We're losing billions of birds': Backyard risks to Alberta's birds and how you can help make fall migration a successful one
An estimated four billion birds will navigate man-made environments as they travel south from North America during fall migration. Tens of million of them will die en route due to human-created hazards.
-
Crash between motorcycle and van closes Highway 39 near Warburg
Highway 39 near Warburg was closed Saturday after a serious crash involving a motorcycle and a van.
-
'Sober curious': Younger Canadians turning away from alcohol, data says
According to a survey on recent alcohol consumption, younger Canadians are more likely to have not had a drink in the past week. For those interested in slowing or stopping their alcohol consumption, there's a phrase: 'sober curious.'
Regina
-
Here's where the strongest wind gusts were recorded in Saskatchewan
Saturday was not an ideal fall day for the residents of southern Saskatchewan – as winds reaching highway speeds were reported.
-
Roughriders edge Elks 28-24, clinch playoff berth
The Saskatchewan Roughriders have clinched a playoff spot thanks to a win over the Edmonton Elks.
-
Sask. Party, NDP make weekend campaign stops in Moose Jaw with promises to invest in the city
Saskatchewan's two major political parties made campaign stops in Moose Jaw Saturday with both promising to invest into the city if elected on Oct. 28.
Saskatoon
-
Roughriders edge Elks 28-24, clinch playoff berth
The Saskatchewan Roughriders have clinched a playoff spot thanks to a win over the Edmonton Elks.
-
Private school funding draws attention during STF education forum
The Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation hosted a virtual election forum on education Thursday evening, giving candidates in the provincial election a chance to share their thoughts and answer questions on issues teachers find most important.
-
Here's where the strongest wind gusts were recorded in Saskatchewan
Saturday was not an ideal fall day for the residents of southern Saskatchewan – as winds reaching highway speeds were reported.