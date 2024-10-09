Lockdowns lifted at 2 Laval schools: police

Two schools in Laval were placed under a precautionary lockdown after receiving threats on Wednesday, police say.

Both lockdowns have since been lifted.

The first incident happened at École Poly-Jeunesse, in the Fabreville district, shortly before 9 a.m. Laval police received a 911 call about "threatening remarks" and sent officers to conduct searches at the high school on Sainte-Rose Boulevard.

"There is no active shooter," said police spokesperson Erika Landry. The police added that the situation is "under control" and the safety of everyone at the school was not compromised.

The lockdown ended at around 1:45 p.m.

Shortly after, another school received a threat, also for "threatening remarks," Landry said.

Police did not disclose the nature of the threatening comments.

The 911 call came in at around 11:30 a.m. and officers responded to École des métiers spécialisés on Bois-de-Boulogne Avenue, in the Pont-Viau district.

That lockdown ended shortly before 1:30 p.m.

Police do not believe there is a link between the two threats, which are, for now, being investigated as "separate incidents."