MONTREAL -- For over a decade, Georges Laraque made a living from being tough. But a battle with COVID-19 has battered the former Montreal Canadien.

In a video message posted to Facebook from his in Longueuil's Charles-Le Moyne Hospital, Laraque coughed repeatedly and fought through bouts of intense wheezing while describing the toll the virus has taken on him.

Laraque, who suffers from asthma, said he has pneumonia in both lungs because of the COVID and must use a puffer every few hours. Before he was admitted to hospital, he was training for a marathon next year.

“Now, I can't even get up without losing my breath. It's insane,” he said. “At night, I have fevers. I have to get up to take pills. I wake up in sweats all the time. I'm not the only fighting this. I don't feel sorry for myself. It's okay, this is what happens in life.”

Laraque thanked healthcare workers for helping himself and others in the same situation.

“You guys are real heroes. You're putting your health at risk just to help me. You guys are amazing,” he said.