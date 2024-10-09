St-Hubert freezes prices and enters the 'value menu wars'
Well-known Quebec rotisserie chicken chain St-Hubert is joining the chorus of fast food restaurants creating value meals to attempt to counter the rising cost of living and win back customers.
St-Hubert said on Wednesday that it is freezing prices on all main courses on its menu and is reducing prices on appetizers, beverages and desserts while not shrinking food sizes, the chain said.
The drop is part of a trend in Quick Service Restaurants (QSR) which have dropped prices or added value menu items to win back customers.
Tim Hortons, McDonald's, Starbucks, Burger King and Wendy's have all created value menu items, including $1 coffee, $5 meals and other options.
The value items come as customers are spending less and restaurants are faced with higher rents, food costs and labour.
Restaurants Canada vice president Kris Barnier told CTV News that operating costs are up to 30 per cent higher.
"We absolutely are seeing people come to restaurants less and the spend per visitor is down," he said. "We are at 47 per cent of restaurants across Canada that say they we are not making money and in fact we are losing money."
At St-Hubert dining rooms, new lunch dishes will start at $12 and main courses will come with the option of two appetizers, desserts or beverages for $4 at lunch and $8 in the evening.
"Inflation can hurts Quebecers, and many families are now forced to make tough decisions when it comes to spending on leisure and entertainment," said St-Hubert president Richard Scofield. "It's important that all our customers feel like they're getting real value for their money."
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING Live updates: Category 4 Hurricane Milton approaches Florida coast
Hurricane Milton is a Category 4 storm forecast to bring extreme flooding, high winds and heavy rain to the central west coast of Florida.
BREAKING Increased risk of crash prompts recall of 239K vehicles in Canada
Hundreds of thousands of vehicles are being recalled in Canada due to a steering-related issue that could increase a driver's risk of crash.
COVID-19 may increase the risk of heart attacks, strokes and deaths for three years after an infection, study suggests
COVID-19 could be a powerful risk factor for heart attacks and strokes for as long as three years after an infection, a large new study suggests.
New actions announced to encourage building of secondary suites, more homes in Canada
The federal government introduced a number of measures related to housing on Tuesday, which include measures for homeowners wanting to add a secondary suite, taxing vacant land and building homes in place of underused federal properties.
'A cause for concern': Canadian universities slip down world ranking list
An organization that ranks the best universities across the globe says its latest report shows a concerning trend that several of Canada’s institutions are slipping down its list.
What women should know about their breasts, according to a doctor
One in eight women will be diagnosed with invasive breast cancer in their lifetimes, according to the American Cancer Society. Breast cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death for women in the United States, with 42,000 women dying every year from this cancer.
Time to evacuate is running out as Hurricane Milton closes in on Florida
A steady rain fell in the Tampa Bay area Wednesday morning as a mighty Hurricane Milton churned toward a potentially catastrophic collision with the west coast of Florida, where some residents insisted they would stay even after millions were ordered to evacuate. Stragglers face grim odds of surviving, officials said.
Andrew Garfield shares the gift he's discovered in grieving his mother
Andrew Garfield’s ability to so lovingly and poetically express his grief for his mother, Linda, who died of pancreatic cancer in 2019, offers a gift of connection, and, perhaps, catharsis, to anyone experiencing loss.
Worried about porch pirates? Amazon now offers in-garage delivery across Canada
Amazon has just launched a new service in Canada where delivery drivers can drop packages off directly in garages for those who want to protect their parcels from being swiped by porch pirates.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Worried about porch pirates? Amazon now offers in-garage delivery across Canada
Amazon has just launched a new service in Canada where delivery drivers can drop packages off directly in garages for those who want to protect their parcels from being swiped by porch pirates.
-
Another beluga dies at Marineland, Ontario saying little on 4-year probe into park
Another beluga whale has died at Marineland and four years into a provincial probe, Ontario's solicitor general is saying little about the investigation's progress.
-
Hurricane Milton will likely hit Florida cities like Orlando, Tampa and Daytona Beach
Hurricane Milton is expected to leave a path of devastation across central Florida, from Tampa in the west to Daytona Beach in the east.
Ottawa
-
Kemptville, Ont. school opened following 4 days of closure after anonymous threats
St. Michael Catholic High School in Kemptville, Ont. is scheduled to open Wednesday after being closed for four consecutive days, as Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) investigated alleged anonymous threats.
-
Buyer beware: Cybersecurity expert warns about Amazon Prime Day scams
As thousands of Canadians are on the hunt for deals during Amazon Prime Day this week, cybersecurity experts are sounding the alarm over an increase in fraudsters posing as the company online.
-
Suspect in Sandy Hill mischief incident sought by Ottawa police
The Ottawa Police Service (OPS) is asking the public for help in identifying a suspect involved with a mischief incident that happened last month in the neighbourhood of Sandy Hill.
Atlantic
-
Former CTV Atlantic employee bracing for Hurricane Milton from his Clearwater home
Former CTV Atlantic employee Eric Bungay who now works for a CBS affiliate in Tampa Bay is bracing for Hurricane Milton's arrival.
-
Order of Canada-winning cartoonist cut from Halifax paper
International award-winning editorial cartoonist Michael de Adder has been cut from the Halifax Chronicle Herald.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Live updates: Category 4 Hurricane Milton approaches Florida coast
Hurricane Milton is a Category 4 storm forecast to bring extreme flooding, high winds and heavy rain to the central west coast of Florida.
N.L.
-
'Crack houses' across rural Newfoundland? RCMP has no reports supporting MP's claim
A Conservative MP from Newfoundland and Labrador says some small towns in his rural riding are overrun with crime, but police say they haven't received reports to that effect.
-
Self-identifying Indigenous group got $74M in federal cash, Inuit leader wants change
As millions in federal funding flow into a Labrador group whose claims of Inuit identity have been rejected by Indigenous organizations across Canada, a national Inuit leader worries the Liberal government is putting the rights of Indigenous Peoples at risk.
-
Marathon goat: Animal runner wins hearts and a medal after crashing Newfoundland race
He may not have logged the fastest time or even gone the full distance, but residents of a Newfoundland town agree the goat who unexpectedly joined the local weekend half marathon was the event's undisputed champion.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury's proposed downtown event centre 'at very early stages'
Plans are on track for the proposed events centre in downtown Sudbury, city council heard the latest update on the major project Tuesday night.
-
Highway 144 reopened between Cartier and Gogama after fatal crash
Highway 144 is reopened north of Sudbury after a two-vehicle collision between a commercial and passenger vehicle happened around 1 p.m. Tuesday, police say.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Live updates: Category 4 Hurricane Milton approaches Florida coast
Hurricane Milton is a Category 4 storm forecast to bring extreme flooding, high winds and heavy rain to the central west coast of Florida.
London
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Live updates: Category 4 Hurricane Milton approaches Florida coast
Hurricane Milton is a Category 4 storm forecast to bring extreme flooding, high winds and heavy rain to the central west coast of Florida.
-
'20 minutes for something that should take five': Drivers, businesses grow weary over Wellington construction
Drivers and businesses along Wellington Street in London’s downtown area continue to feel the pain as the city works on the downtown loop for the bus rapid transit project (BRT).
-
Three-year delay requires city hall to boost budget to restore downtown monument
City hall’s restoration of the People and the City monument has been stalled since early 2022, and a plan to resume the project next spring requires more money.
Kitchener
-
'A devastating loss': Decades of army, air force memorabilia lost to massive fire at Brantford plaza
Fire crews were called to respond to Mohawk Plaza shortly before 2 a.m. Tuesday.
-
Regional councillors show support for extension of hybrid shelter funding
The future of a hybrid shelter in Waterloo is up for discussion.
-
How a University of Guelph app is opening doors – literally
An app developed at the University of Guelph is aimed at making accessible doors more accessible.
Windsor
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Live updates: Category 4 Hurricane Milton approaches Florida coast
Hurricane Milton is a Category 4 storm forecast to bring extreme flooding, high winds and heavy rain to the central west coast of Florida.
-
Harrow high school redevelopment to include affordable housing
In February, council voted to convert the property into new high-density housing — meaning the new development would have a minimum of 109 units.
-
Multiple vehicles being pulled from Detroit River in west Windsor
Several cars are being pulled out of the Detroit River in west Windsor.
Barrie
-
Armed robbery at gas station in Amaranth Twp.
A person remains in serious condition in hospital after being shot during a gas station robbery.
-
Driver in deadly pedestrian crash that claimed college student's life receives conditional sentence
A 20-year-old man who was behind the wheel of a speeding car that struck and killed an international student in Barrie last summer pleaded guilty to dangerous driving causing death on Tuesday but will not spend any time behind bars.
-
United Way Simcoe Muskoka spends $3.5M for homeless housing
Funding for rural and Indigenous communities battling homelessness is on the horizon.
Vancouver
-
B.C. party leaders square off in campaign's only televised debate
The leaders of B.C.'s main political parties sparred over health care, housing, and affordability Tuesday, pitching competing visions for how to address the most urgent issues facing the province in a debate punctuated by a few feisty exchanges.
-
5 memorable moments from the B.C. leaders' debate
Some sparks flew during Tuesday night’s televised leaders’ debate between David Eby, John Rustad and Sonia Furstenau, as the trio had impassioned conversations about the issues that are on many British Columbians’ minds ahead of election night, including housing, health care, the cost of living and public safety.
-
23 doctors from Metro Vancouver sign letter questioning B.C. Conservative policies
An open letter signed by 23 doctors and one nurse practitioner in B.C.’s Lower Mainland highlights their concerns about the potential for cuts to the health-care system if John Rustad’s Conservatives form government after this month’s provincial election.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. party leaders square off in campaign's only televised debate
The leaders of B.C.'s main political parties sparred over health care, housing, and affordability Tuesday, pitching competing visions for how to address the most urgent issues facing the province in a debate punctuated by a few feisty exchanges.
-
5 memorable moments from the B.C. leaders' debate
Some sparks flew during Tuesday night’s televised leaders’ debate between David Eby, John Rustad and Sonia Furstenau, as the trio had impassioned conversations about the issues that are on many British Columbians’ minds ahead of election night, including housing, health care, the cost of living and public safety.
-
Retrial date set for man accused in murders of B.C. gang member, innocent teen
A retrial date has been set for a man accused of fatally shooting a rival gang member and an innocent teen passerby in Vancouver in 2018.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba PCs say invoice from intimacy coach was actually for a car rental
Concerns are being raised over a questionable PC campaign expense, after an invoice for a car rental was submitted by a company advertising sex and intimacy coaching.
-
New security screening in place at Canada Life Centre
There’s a new starting line-up at Canada Life Centre, which hockey fans and concertgoers will notice as soon as they walk in.
-
Police launch website to find Manitoba's most wanted offenders
Manitoba RCMP and the Winnipeg Police Service are launching Manitoba's Most Wanted website.
Calgary
-
1 charged after several stolen cars found at Calgary auto dealership
An Airdrie resident is facing several charges after police say they were caught in possession of several stolen vehicles.
-
Stabbing in southeast Calgary sends 1 person to hospital
Calgary police are searching for a suspect or suspects in a stabbing that occurred in the city's southeast on Tuesday evening.
-
Alberta photographer wins international award for lynx photo
An Alberta man has won an award in a prestigious international wildlife photography competition.
Edmonton
-
Cougar spotted in Lloydminster
A cougar has been spotted within the city of Lloydminster, police are warning the public.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: A few showers today as cooler air settles in
Gusty wind Tuesday night ushered in a much cooler airmass that'll stick around for a few days.
-
Oilers will 'find out quickly' what their team identity is as new NHL season begins
The grind begins Wednesday for the Edmonton Oilers, but their head coach isn't trying to look too far ahead as the National Hockey League (NHL) team tries to reach the Stanley Cup Final as it did last season.
Regina
-
'We have lost two of our friends': Sask. family searching for information in fatal shooting of pet dogs
Erin Folk and her family are dealing with a nightmare of a situation, after their pet dogs were shot last week.
-
Canada's highest court hears arguments that provincial jail policy violates the Charter
The John Howard Society of Saskatchewan (JHSS) appeared in the Supreme Court of Canada Tuesday challenging a regulation that it says lets provincial correctional workers discipline inmates without sufficient proof.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Increased risk of crash prompts recall of 239K vehicles in Canada
Hundreds of thousands of vehicles are being recalled in Canada due to a steering-related issue that could increase a driver's risk of crash.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. consumer watchdog investigating local company selling luxury vacation condos
The province’s consumer watchdog is investigating a Saskatoon company selling luxury vacation condos in Mexico.
-
'We have lost two of our friends': Sask. family searching for information in fatal shooting of pet dogs
Erin Folk and her family are dealing with a nightmare of a situation, after their pet dogs were shot last week.
-
'Getting tough': Sask. political leaders outline plans to tackle the drug trade with stronger policing
In the wake of a near-fatal overdose at the doorstep of Saskatoon’s safe consumption site last week, the province’s political leaders are weighing in with their strategies to help those struggling with drug addiction.